Class BlockMemoryPool

Block memory pool allocator.

This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory.

==Parameters==

block_size (uint64_t): The size of the individual memory blocks in the pool (in bytes).

num_blocks (uint64_t): The number of memory blocks available in the pool.

storage_type (int32_t, optional): The memory type allocated by the pool (0=Host, 1=Device, 2=System) will use (Default: 0). Here “host” and “system” are both CPU memory, but “host” refers to pinned host memory (allocated via cudaMallocHost ) while “system” is memory allocated by standard C++ new .