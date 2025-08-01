Creating Conditions

When assembling a C++ application, two types of conditions can be used:

Native C++ conditions: custom conditions defined in C++ without using the GXF API, by creating a subclass of holoscan::Condition . GXF Conditions: conditions defined in the underlying C++ library by inheriting from the holoscan::ops::GXFCondition class. These conditions wrap GXF scheduling term components from GXF extensions. Examples are CountCondition for limiting operator execution to a specified count and PeriodicCondition for restricting the rate of execution of an operator to a specified period. Several additional built-in conditions are documented in the condition components section.

Note It is possible to assign a mixture of GXF conditions and native conditions to an operator.

C++

Python The holoscan::SchedulingStatusType enum defines the current status of the condition. Condition Scheduling Status Description kNever Operator will never execute again kReady Operator is ready for execution kWait Operator may execute in the future kWaitTime Operator will be ready for execution after specified duration kWaitEvent Operator is waiting on an asynchronous event with unknown time interval The overall readiness of an operator to execute will be determined by AND combination of the status of all of the individual conditions present on an operator. In other words, the operator will only be able to execute once all conditions are in a kReady state. If any condition is in kNever state, the operator will never execute again. When multiple operators are ready to execute at the same time, the order in which they execute will depend on the specific Scheduler being used by the application. For example, the GreedyScheduler executes one operator at a time in a fixed, deterministic order while the EventBasedScheduler and MultiThreadScheduler can have multiple worker threads that allow operators to execute in parallel. The holoscan.core.SchedulingStatusType enum defines the current status of the condition. Condition Scheduling Status Description NEVER Operator will never execute again READY Operator is ready for execution WAIT Operator may execute in the future WAIT_TIME Operator will be ready for execution after specified duration WAIT_EVENT Operator is waiting on an asynchronous event with unknown time interval The overall readiness of an operator to execute will be determined by AND combination of the status of all of the individual conditions present on an operator. In other words, the operator will only be able to execute once all conditions are in a READY state. If any condition is in NEVER state, the operator will never execute again. When multiple operators are ready to execute at the same time, the order in which they execute will depend on the specific Scheduler being used by the application. For example, the GreedyScheduler executes one operator at a time in a fixed, deterministic order while the EventBasedScheduler and MultiThreadScheduler can have multiple worker threads that allow operators to execute in parallel.

When creating a native Condition ( C++ / Python ), one will typically need to override the following base component class methods

initialize ( C++ / Python ) is called once during initialization after the applications run ( C++ / Python ) method is called. This can be used to setup any initial status for the member variables defined for the condition. It is important that this method call the base initialize ( C++ / Python ) method prior to using any parameters defined by setup ( C++ / Python ).

setup ( C++ / Python ) This method is used to configure any parameters defined for the condition. This method will be called automatically by the Application ( C++ / Python ) class when its run ( C++ / Python ) method is called.

It is also required to override the following three methods that will be used by the underlying GXF scheduler. Of these, the check method is the only one that is always required to have a non-empty implementation.

check ( C++ / Python ) is called by the underlying GXF scheduler in order to check whether the operator to which this condition is assigned is ready to execute. The operator will only execute when this check sets the type output argument to holoscan::SchedulingStatusType::kReady (C++) / holoscan.core.SchedulingStatusType.READY (Python).

on_execute ( C++ / Python ) is called immediately after an operator’s compute method ( C++ / Python ), just before any emitted messages are actually distributed to downstream receivers.

update_state ( C++ / Python ) is always called immediately before check ( C++ / Python ) and is always passed the current timestamp as an input argument. This is used by operator whose status depends on the current timestamp.

To create a custom condition in C++, it is necessary to create a subclass of Condition ( C++ / Python ). The following example demonstrates how to use native conditions (conditions that do not have an underlying, pre-compiled GXF SchedulingTerm).

C++

Python Code Snippet: examples/conditions/native/cpp/ping_periodic_native.cpp Listing 18 examples/conditions/native/cpp/ping_periodic_native.cpp

Copy Copied! #include <optional> #include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp" #include "holoscan/operators/ping_rx/ping_rx.hpp" #include "holoscan/operators/ping_tx/ping_tx.hpp" namespace holoscan::conditions { class NativePeriodicCondition : public Condition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS(NativePeriodicCondition) NativePeriodicCondition() = default; void initialize() override { // call parent initialize or parameters will not be registered Condition::initialize(); recess_period_ns_ = recess_period_.get(); }; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override { spec.param(recess_period_, "recess_period", "Recess Period", "Recession period in nanoseconds", static_cast<int64_t>(0)); } void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType* status_type, int64_t* target_timestamp) const override { if (status_type == nullptr) { throw std::runtime_error( fmt::format("Condition '{}' received nullptr for status_type", name())); } if (target_timestamp == nullptr) { throw std::runtime_error( fmt::format("Condition '{}' received nullptr for target_timestamp", name())); } if (!next_target_.has_value()) { *status_type = SchedulingStatusType::kReady; *target_timestamp = timestamp; return; } *target_timestamp = next_target_.value(); *status_type = timestamp > *target_timestamp ? SchedulingStatusType::kReady : SchedulingStatusType::kWaitTime; }; void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override { if (next_target_.has_value()) { next_target_ = next_target_.value() + recess_period_ns_; } else { next_target_ = timestamp + recess_period_ns_; } }; void update_state([[maybe_unused]] int64_t timestamp) override { // no-op for this condition }; private: Parameter<int64_t> recess_period_; int64_t recess_period_ns_ = 0; std::optional<int64_t> next_target_ = std::nullopt; }; } // namespace holoscan::conditions class App : public holoscan::Application { public: void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>( "tx", make_condition<CountCondition>("count-condition", 5), make_condition<conditions::NativePeriodicCondition>( "dummy-condition", Arg("recess_period", static_cast<int64_t>(200'000'000)))); auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx"); add_flow(tx, rx); } }; int main([[maybe_unused]] int argc, char** argv) { auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); app->run(); return 0; }

Code Snippet: examples/conditions/native/python/ping_periodic_native.py Listing 19 examples/conditions/native/python/ping_periodic_native.py

Copy Copied! from holoscan.conditions import CountCondition from holoscan.core import Application, ComponentSpec, Condition, SchedulingStatusType from holoscan.operators import PingRxOp, PingTxOp # Now define a simple application using the operators defined above class NativePeriodicCondition(Condition): """Example native Python periodic condition This behaves like holoscan.conditions.PeriodicCondition (which wraps an underlying C++ class). It is simplified in that it does not support a separate `policy` kwarg. Parameters ---------- fragment: holoscan.core.Fragment The fragment (or Application) to which this condition will belong. recess_period : int, optional The time to wait before an operator can execute again (units are in nanoseconds). """ def __init__(self, fragment, *args, recess_period=0, **kwargs): self.recess_period_ns = recess_period self.next_target = -1 super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs) # Could add a `recess_period` Parameter via `setup` like in the following # # def setup(self, ComponentSpec: spec): # spec.param("recess_period", 0) # # and then configure that parameter in `initialize`, but for Python it is # easier to just add parameters to `__init__` as shown above. def setup(self, spec: ComponentSpec): print("** native condition setup method called **") def initialize(self): print("** native condition initialize method called **") def update_state(self, timestamp): print("** native condition update_state method called **") def check(self, timestamp): print("** native condition check method called **") # initially ready when the operator hasn't been called previously if self.next_target < 0: return (SchedulingStatusType.READY, timestamp) # return WAIT_TIME and the timestamp if the specified `recess_period` hasn't been reached status_type = ( SchedulingStatusType.READY if (timestamp > self.next_target) else SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_TIME ) return (status_type, self.next_target) def on_execute(self, timestamp): print("** native condition on_execute method called **") if self.next_target > 0: self.next_target = self.next_target + self.recess_period_ns else: self.next_target = timestamp + self.recess_period_ns class MyPingApp(Application): def compose(self): # Configure the operators. Here we use CountCondition to terminate # execution after a specific number of messages have been sent. # PeriodicCondition is used so that each subsequent message is # sent only after a period of 200 milliseconds has elapsed. tx = PingTxOp( self, CountCondition(self, 10), NativePeriodicCondition(self, recess_period=200_000_000), name="tx", ) rx = PingRxOp(self, name="rx") # Connect the operators into the workflow: tx -> rx self.add_flow(tx, rx) def main(): app = MyPingApp() app.run() if __name__ == "__main__": main()



In this application, two operators are created: PingTxOp ( C++ / Python ).

The tx operator is a source operator that emits an integer value each time it is evoked. The rx operator is a sink operator that receives one value from the tx operator.

One custom condition, NativePeriodicCondition is created by inheriting from the Condition ( C++ / Python ) class. This condition is a simplified version of the provided PeriodicCondition ( C++ / Python ) (it does not implement the policy argument and only accepts an integer valued recess_period ). We only create this condition to have a simple case to illustrate how a custom condition can be created.

The setup method of NativePeriodicCondition defines a single parameter named “recess_period”, which represents the amount of time in nanoseconds that an operator will have to wait after executing before it can execute again.

In defining the initialize method, note that we start by calling initialize ( C++ / Python ) so that we can get the value for the built in “recess_period” parameter. This initialize method then sets the initial state of the private member variables for this operator.

The check method is implemented to set type to SchedulingStatusType::kReady (C++) / SchedulingStatusType.READY (Python) if the specified period has elapsed. Otherwise, it sets the target_timestamp and sets type to SchedulingStatusType::kWaitTime (C++) / SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_TIME (Python). In this case kWaitTime is used because we know specifically what the target timestamp is. Note that for other types of conditions, we may not know the specific time at which the condition will be satisfied. In such a case where a target timestamp isn’t known, one should instead set the status to kWait (C++) / WAIT (Python) and would not need to set target_timestamp . There is also a kWaitEvent (C++) / WAIT_EVENT (Python) state which can be used, but this is less common. Currently only the built-in AsynchronousCondition uses this status type. Finally, if we wanted to indicate that an operator would never execute again, we would return kNever (C++) / NEVER (Python) (a concrete example that uses never is the CountCondition ( C++ / Python ) which sets that state once the specified count has been reached).

The on_execute method sets the internal next_target_ timestamp to the timestamp passed in. Because the underlying GXF framework calls this method immediately after Operator::compute , this is setting the period waited by this condition to be from the time when the prior call to compute completed.

The update_state method was not needed for this operator. This method is always called immediately prior to check and sometimes conditions choose to call it from the on_execute method. It is intended to perform some update of the internal state of the condition based on the timestamp at the time it is called.

For the C++ API, we can construct a shared pointer to an instance of the condition using the make_condition method. That condition can then be passed to the make_operator method for the operator the condition will apply to (in this case PingTxOp ). For the Python API, we instead directly pass the constructed NativePeriodicCondition as a positional argument to the tx operator.

To better understand when a condition’s check , update_state and on_execute methods would be called by the underlying GXF entity executor, please see the following diagram.

It can be seen that when checking if an operator is ready to execute the Condition::update_state method will be called immediately before Condition::check . If the check was successful (across the combination of all conditions on the operator), then the compute method would be called for that operator. The Condition::on_execute method is only called once compute completes.

Some condition types depend on the state of the receiver or transmitter queues corresponding to an input or output port of an operator. This type of condition can also be created as a native condition. An illustration of this for an equivalent of MessageAvailableCondition is given in a second example. See C++: examples/conditions/native/cpp/message_available_native.cpp, Python: examples/conditions/native/python/message_available_native.py.

The primary additional consideration in designing such a message-based condition is how to retrieve the Receiver ( C++ / Python ) or Transmitter ( C++ / Python ) object for use in the native Condition’s methods.

C++

Python In the case of a native C++ condition, a parameter of type Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Receiver>> receiver_ should be defined as shown on lines 114 and 67-71. Methods to query the queue size can then be used as demonstrated for the check_min_size method on lines 109-112. Code Snippet: examples/conditions/native/cpp/message_available_native.cpp Listing 20 examples/conditions/native/cpp/message_available_native.cpp

Copy Copied! class NativeMessageAvailableCondition : public Condition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS(NativeMessageAvailableCondition) NativeMessageAvailableCondition() = default; void initialize() override { // call parent initialize or parameters will not be registered Condition::initialize(); }; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override { spec.param(receiver_, "receiver", "Receiver", "The scheduling term permits execution if this channel has at least a given " "number of messages available."); spec.param(min_size_, "min_size", "Minimum size", "The condition permits execution if the given receiver has at least the given " "number of messages available", static_cast<uint64_t>(1)); } void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType* type, int64_t* target_timestamp) const override { if (type == nullptr) { throw std::runtime_error(fmt::format("Condition '{}' received nullptr for type", name())); } if (target_timestamp == nullptr) { throw std::runtime_error( fmt::format("Condition '{}' received nullptr for target_timestamp", name())); } *type = current_state_; *target_timestamp = last_state_change_; }; void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override { update_state(timestamp); }; void update_state(int64_t timestamp) override { const bool is_ready = check_min_size(); if (is_ready && current_state_ != SchedulingStatusType::kReady) { current_state_ = SchedulingStatusType::kReady; last_state_change_ = timestamp; } if (!is_ready && current_state_ != SchedulingStatusType::kWait) { current_state_ = SchedulingStatusType::kWait; last_state_change_ = timestamp; } }; private: bool check_min_size() { auto recv = receiver_.get(); return recv->back_size() + recv->size() >= min_size_.get(); } Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Receiver>> receiver_; Parameter<uint64_t> min_size_; SchedulingStatusType current_state_ = SchedulingStatusType::kWait; // The current state of the scheduling term int64_t last_state_change_ = 0; // timestamp when the state changed the last time };

In the case of a native Python condition, the name of the input or output port corresponding to the receiver or transmitter of interest should be passed to the constructor as shown on lines 78-79. The holoscan.core.Condition.receiver() (or holoscan.core.Condition.transmitter() ) method can then be used to retrieve the actual Receiver (or Transmitter ) object corresponding to a specific port name as shown on lines 94-98. Once that object has been retrieved, methods to query the queue size can be used as shown for the check_min_size method. Code Snippet: examples/conditions/native/python/message_available_native.py Listing 21 examples/conditions/native/python/message_available_native.py

Copy Copied! class NativeMessageAvailableCondition(Condition): """Example native Python periodic condition This behaves like holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition (which wraps an underlying C++ class). It is simplified in that it does not support a separate `policy` kwarg. Parameters ---------- fragment : holoscan.core.Fragment The fragment (or Application) to which this condition will belong. port_name : str The name of the input port on the operator whose Receiver queue this condition will apply to. min_size : int, optional The number of messages that must be present on the specified input port before the operator is allowed to execute. """ def __init__(self, fragment, port_name: str, *args, min_size: int = 1, **kwargs): self.port_name = port_name if not isinstance(min_size, int) or min_size <= 0: raise ValueError("min_size must be a positive integer") self.min_size = min_size # The current state of the scheduling term self.current_state = SchedulingStatusType.WAIT # timestamp when the state changed the last time self.last_state_change_ = 0 super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs) def setup(self, spec: ComponentSpec): print("** native condition setup method called **") def initialize(self): print("** native condition initialize method called **") self.receiver_obj = self.receiver(self.port_name) if self.receiver_obj is None: raise RuntimeError(f"Receiver for port '{self.port_name}' not found") def check_min_size(self): return self.receiver_obj.back_size + self.receiver_obj.size >= self.min_size def update_state(self, timestamp): print("** native condition update_state method called **") is_ready = self.check_min_size() if is_ready and self.current_state != SchedulingStatusType.READY: self.current_state = SchedulingStatusType.READY self.last_state_change = timestamp if not is_ready and self.current_state != SchedulingStatusType.WAIT: self.current_state = SchedulingStatusType.WAIT self.last_state_change = timestamp def check(self, timestamp): print("** native condition check method called **") return self.current_state, self.last_state_change def on_execute(self, timestamp): print("** native condition on_execute method called **") self.update_state(timestamp)



The section on customizing input and output ports, explains that when a user adds a port without specifying any condition in Operator::setup , a default one is added. This default is a MessageAvailableCondition for input ports or a DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition for output ports).

If the user has supplied their own Condition to make_operator (C++) or as a positional argument to the operator constructor (Python) and that condition has a “receiver” or “transmitter” argument corresponding to an Operator port name, then a default condition should not be added to that port. This is done to avoid having multiple, potentially conflicting conditions on the same port. However, if the Operator::setup method explicitly specifies a condition via a call to IOSpec::condition , then that explicit condition would still be added to the port in addition to any other user-supplied one.