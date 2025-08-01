Enum SchedulingStatusType

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
enum class holoscan::SchedulingStatusType : int32_t

Values:

enumerator kNever

Will never execute again.

enumerator kReady

Ready to execute now.

enumerator kWait

Will execute again at some point in the future.

enumerator kWaitTime

Will execute after a certain known time interval. Negative or zero interval will result in immediate execution.

enumerator kWaitEvent

Waiting for an event with unknown interval time. Entity will be put in a waiting queue until event done notification is signalled

