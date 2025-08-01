holoscan.data_loggers
SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the “License”); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an “AS IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.
- class holoscan.data_loggers.BasicConsoleLogger
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.DataLoggerResource
Basic console logger for debugging and development purposes.
This data logger outputs structured log messages to the console (via the Holoscan logging system) for any data received. It can handle tensors, tensor maps, metadata, and general data types by converting them to human-readable text format.
The logger provides filtering capabilities to control which messages are logged.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the data logger belongs to.
- serializerholoscan.data_loggers.SimpleTextSerializer, optional
Text serializer used to convert data to string format. If not provided, a default SimpleTextSerializer will be created automatically.
- log_inputsbool, optional
Whether to log input messages. Default is True.
- log_outputsbool, optional
Whether to log output messages. Default is True.
- log_tensor_data_contentbool, optional
Whether to log the actual content of tensor data. Default is False.
- log_metadatabool, optional
Whether to log metadata associated with messages. Default is True.
- allowlist_patternslist of str, optional
List of regex patterns. Only messages matching these patterns will be logged. If empty, all messages are allowed.
- denylist_patternslist of str, optional
List of regex patterns. Messages matching these patterns will be filtered out. Denylist takes precedence over allowlist.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the data logger. Default value is
"basic_console_logger".
Notes
If allowlist_patterns or denylist_patterns are specified, they are applied to the unique_id assigned to messages by the underlying framework.
In a non-distributed application (without a fragment name), the unique_id for a message will have one of the following forms:
operator_name.port_name
operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)
For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:
fragment_name.operator_name.port_name
fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
