NSight Systems Profiling

The Holoscan SDK has been annotated using the NVTX API to provide runtime tracing and profiling of key application calls such as the start , compute , and stop callbacks made to the operators used by the application. This profiling can be captured and visualized using the tools provided by NSight Systems.

To enable profiling and output the profile results of running an application, enable the HOLOSCAN_ENABLE_PROFILE environment variable and use the nsys runtime provided with NSight Systems to run the application. For example, the following command will profile the first 3 seconds of the bring_your_own_model example application and write the results to byom_profile.nsys-rep :

Copy Copied! export HOLOSCAN_ENABLE_PROFILE=1 nsys profile -t cuda,nvtx,osrt -o byom_profile -f true -d 3 python3 ./examples/bring_your_own_model/python/byom.py

The written profile can then be opened with the NSight Systems UI ( nsys-ui ) to visualize the results. This is a sample profile of the bring your own model example application, zoomed in to show the details of the CPU and CUDA runtime of the application’s operators: