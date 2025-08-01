Class CPUThread

CPU thread class.

A CPUThread resource can be added to an operator to control whether it will be pinned to a specific thread in a ThreadPool (as used by MultiThreadScheduler). See the ThreadPool API documentation for a more detailed description of its usage.

Application authors should not need to use this class directly. It is used behind the scenes as needed by the holoscan::ThreadPool class.

==Parameters==

pin_entity (bool, optional): Whether or not an operator should be pinned to a specific thread (Default: false).

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit CPUThread ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



inline explicit CPUThread ( bool pin_entity = true )



CPUThread ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: CPUThread * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override

The underlying GXF component’s name.