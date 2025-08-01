Class CPUThread
Defined in File cpu_thread.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
class CPUThread : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
CPU thread class.
A CPUThread resource can be added to an operator to control whether it will be pinned to a specific thread in a ThreadPool (as used by MultiThreadScheduler). See the ThreadPool API documentation for a more detailed description of its usage.
Application authors should not need to use this class directly. It is used behind the scenes as needed by the
holoscan::ThreadPoolclass.
==Parameters==
pin_entity (bool, optional): Whether or not an operator should be pinned to a specific thread (Default: false).
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CPUThread(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
inline explicit CPUThread(bool pin_entity = true)
CPUThread(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::CPUThread *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
The underlying GXF component’s name.
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
