Class CudaBufferAvailableCondition
Defined in File cuda_buffer_available.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
class CudaBufferAvailableCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Condition based on data availability in a cuda buffer.
A component which specifies the availability of data at the receiver based on the CudaBuffer present in incoming messages.
This condition applies to a specific input port of the operator as determined by setting the “receiver” argument.
nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferclass is currently unused by Holoscan SDK. This condition is intended exclusively for interoperation with wrapped GXF Codelets that use GXF’s
CudaBuffertype.
==Parameters==
receiver (std::string): The receiver to check for a CudaBuffer. This should be specified by the name of the Operator’s input port the condition will apply to. The Holoscan SDK will then automatically replace the port name with the actual receiver object at application run time.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CudaBufferAvailableCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
CudaBufferAvailableCondition() = default
CudaBufferAvailableCondition(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferAvailableSchedulingTerm *term)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
inline std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver()
nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferAvailableSchedulingTerm *get() const
