Class DefaultFragmentService

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class DefaultFragmentService : public holoscan::FragmentService

Base class for services to be registered in the fragment service registry.

Fragment services provide a way to share resources and functionality across operators within a fragment or application.

Public Functions

DefaultFragmentService() = default
explicit DefaultFragmentService(const std::shared_ptr<Resource> &resource)
~DefaultFragmentService() = default
DefaultFragmentService(const DefaultFragmentService&) = delete
DefaultFragmentService &operator=(const DefaultFragmentService&) = delete
DefaultFragmentService(DefaultFragmentService&&) = default
DefaultFragmentService &operator=(DefaultFragmentService&&) = default
template<typename ResourceT>
inline virtual std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> resource() const

Get the resource cast to a specific type.

Template Parameters

ResourceT – The type to cast the resource to.

Returns

Shared pointer to the resource cast to ResourceT, or nullptr if cast fails.

inline virtual std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const override

Get the underlying resource.

Returns

Shared pointer to the resource.

inline virtual void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource> &resource) override

Set the underlying resource.

Protected Attributes

std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource_

Friends

friend class Fragment
