Class DefaultFragmentService

Base class for services to be registered in the fragment service registry.

Fragment services provide a way to share resources and functionality across operators within a fragment or application.

Public Functions

DefaultFragmentService ( ) = default



explicit DefaultFragmentService ( const std :: shared_ptr < Resource > & resource )



~DefaultFragmentService ( ) = default



DefaultFragmentService ( const DefaultFragmentService & ) = delete



DefaultFragmentService & operator = ( const DefaultFragmentService & ) = delete



DefaultFragmentService ( DefaultFragmentService & & ) = default



DefaultFragmentService & operator = ( DefaultFragmentService & & ) = default



template < typename ResourceT >

inline virtual std :: shared_ptr < ResourceT > resource ( ) const

Get the resource cast to a specific type. Template Parameters ResourceT – The type to cast the resource to. Returns Shared pointer to the resource cast to ResourceT, or nullptr if cast fails.

inline virtual std :: shared_ptr < Resource > resource ( ) const override

Get the underlying resource. Returns Shared pointer to the resource.

inline virtual void resource ( const std :: shared_ptr < Resource > & resource ) override

Set the underlying resource.

Protected Attributes

std :: shared_ptr < Resource > resource_



Friends