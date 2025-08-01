Template Class FirstFitAllocator

Template memory management class using first-fit allocation strategy.

This class pre-allocates memory for a given type and allows acquiring chunks of memory and releasing them efficiently. Only the allocate() function performs memory allocation; other functions use a constant amount of stack memory.

The allocator uses the FirstFitAllocatorBase for efficient memory management with logarithmic time complexity for acquire and release operations.

Template Parameters T – Type of elements that will be stored in the allocated memory.

Public Types

template < typename E >

using expected_t = expected < E , FirstFitAllocatorBase :: Error >

Expected type used by this class.

using unexpected_t = unexpected < FirstFitAllocatorBase :: Error >

Unexpected type used by this class.

Public Functions

FirstFitAllocator ( ) = default

Default constructor.

inline expected_t < int32_t > allocate ( const int32_t size , const int chunk_size = 1 )

Allocate memory to handle requests for chunks of a given total size. Pre-allocates memory that can be divided into chunks for later acquisition. The total memory allocated will be approximately sizeof(T) * size + 32 * size / chunk_size bytes. Parameters size – Total number of elements of type T to support.

chunk_size – Minimum chunk size. Memory will always be allocated in multiples of this size. This can improve allocation speed but reduces control over exact allocated size. Returns Total number of elements that can be managed on success, error on failure. Error::kAlreadyInUse if already initialized, Error::kInvalidSize for invalid parameters, Error::kOutOfMemory if memory allocation fails.

inline expected_t < std :: pair < T * , int32_t > > acquire ( const int32_t size )

Acquire a contiguous block of memory of the specified size. If a suitable contiguous block exists, returns a pointer to that block and the actual size acquired. The actual size will be the smallest multiple of chunk_size that is greater than or equal to the requested size. Parameters size – Number of elements of type T to acquire. Returns Pair containing pointer to the allocated block and actual number of elements acquired on success, Error::kOutOfMemory if no suitable block exists.