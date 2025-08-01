NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Template Class FlowGraph

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

template<typename NodeT = OperatorNodeType, typename EdgeDataElementT = OperatorEdgeDataElementType>
class FlowGraph : public holoscan::Graph<OperatorNodeType, OperatorEdgeDataElementType>

Public Types

using NodeType = NodeT
using NodePredicate = std::function<bool(const NodeType&)>
using EdgeDataElementType = EdgeDataElementT
using EdgeDataType = std::shared_ptr<EdgeDataElementType>

Public Functions

~FlowGraph() override = default
virtual void add_node(const NodeType &node) override

Add the node to the graph.

Parameters

node – The node to add.

void add_flow(const NodeType &node_u, const NodeType &node_v, const EdgeDataType &port_map) override
virtual std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType &node_u, const NodeType &node_v) const override

Get a mapping from the source node’s port name to the destination node’s port name(s).

Parameters

  • node_u – A source node.

  • node_v – A destination node.

Returns

A map from the source node’s port name to the destination node’s port name(s).

virtual bool is_root(const NodeType &node) const override

Check if the node is a root node.

Parameters

node – A node in the graph.

Returns

true if the node is a root node.

inline virtual bool is_user_defined_root(const NodeType &node) const override

Check if the node is a user-defined root node. A user-defined root is the first node that is added to the graph.

Parameters

node – A node in the graph.

Returns

true if the node is a user-defined root node.

virtual bool is_leaf(const NodeType &node) const override

Check if the node is a leaf node.

Parameters

node – A node in the graph.

Returns

true if the node is a leaf node.

virtual std::vector<NodeType> has_cycle() const override

Returns a vector of root nodes of the cycles if the graph has cycle(s). Otherwise, an empty vector is returned.

Returns

Returns a vector of root nodes of cycles.

virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_root_nodes() const override

Get all root nodes.

The nodes are returned in the order they were added to the graph.

Returns

A vector of all root nodes.

virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_nodes() const override

Get all nodes.

The nodes are returned in the order they were added to the graph.

Returns

A vector of all nodes.

virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_next_nodes(const NodeType &node) const override

Get all nodes immediately downstream of a given node.

The nodes are returned in the order in which they were added to the graph.

Returns

A vector of all next nodes.

virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_previous_nodes(const NodeType &node) const override

Get all nodes immediately upstream of a given node.

The nodes are returned in the order in which they were added to the graph.

Parameters

node – The node to get the upstream nodes of.

Returns

A vector of all previous nodes.

NodeType find_node(const NodePredicate &pred) const override
virtual NodeType find_node(const NodeType &node) const override

Find a node in the graph that is equal to the given node.

Parameters

node – The node to find.

Returns

The node in the graph if found, otherwise nullptr.

virtual NodeType find_node(const std::string &name) const override

Find a node in the graph whose name is equal to the given name.

Parameters

name – The name to find.

Returns

The node in the graph if found, otherwise nullptr.

virtual void remove_node(const NodeType &node) override

Remove a node (and all its edges) from the graph.

Parameters

node – The node to remove.

struct NodeTypeCompare

Public Functions

inline NodeTypeCompare()
inline explicit NodeTypeCompare(const std::list<NodeType> *nodes)
inline bool operator()(const NodeType &lhs, const NodeType &rhs) const

Public Members

const std::list<NodeType> *ordered_nodes
content here