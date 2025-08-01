Class EntityGroup
Defined in File entity_group.hpp
-
class EntityGroup
GXF entity group.
Define an entity group for the underlying GXF runtime. Entity groups are used to associate components with resources inheriting from nvidia::gxf::ResourceBase. The components of this type exposed in Holoscan SDK’s API are GPUDevice and ThreadPool.
Public Functions
-
EntityGroup() = delete
-
EntityGroup(gxf_context_t context, const std::string &name)
-
inline gxf_uid_t gxf_gid() const
Get the group id of the entity group.
- Returns
The GXF group id of the entity group.
-
inline gxf_context_t gxf_context() const
Get the GXF context of the entity group.
- Returns
The GXF context of the entity group.
-
inline std::string name() const
Get the name of the entity group.
- Returns
The name of the entity group.
-
void add(gxf_uid_t eid)
Add a GXF entity to the entity group.
If the entity is already a member of a different entity group, it will be removed from that group and added to this one.
Will raise a runtime_error if the entity is already a member of this entity group.
- Parameters
eid – The GXF unique id corresponding to the entity.
-
void add(const GXFComponent &component)
Add a GXFComponent to the entity group.
If the component is already a member of a different entity group, it will be removed from that group and the entity it belongs to will be added to this one.
Will raise a runtime_error if the entity is already a member of this entity group.
- Parameters
component – The component to add to the entity group.
Add an Operator to the entity group.
If the operator is already a member of a different entity group, it will be removed from that group and added to this one.
Will raise a runtime_error if the entity is already a member of this entity group.
- Parameters
op – The operator to add to the entity group.
entity_prefix – A string prefix that can be used to indicate the entity the operator belongs to.
-
