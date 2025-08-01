Class GXFParameterAdaptor
Defined in File gxf_parameter_adaptor.hpp
-
class GXFParameterAdaptor
-
Public Types
-
using AdaptFunc = std::function<gxf_result_t(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char *key, const ArgType &arg_type, const std::any &any_value)>
Public Functions
-
inline AdaptFunc &get_param_handler(std::type_index index)
-
inline AdaptFunc &get_arg_param_handler(std::type_index index)
-
template<typename typeT>
inline void add_param_handler(AdaptFunc func)
-
inline void add_param_handler(std::type_index index, AdaptFunc func)
-
template<typename typeT>
inline void add_param_handler()
Public Static Functions
-
static GXFParameterAdaptor &get_instance()
Get the instance of GXFParameterAdaptor.
- Returns
The reference of the static GXFParameterAdaptor instance.
-
static inline gxf_result_t set_param(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char *key, ParameterWrapper ¶m_wrap)
-
static inline gxf_result_t set_param(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char *key, const ArgType &arg_type, std::any &any_value)
-
template<typename typeT>
static inline void ensure_type()
-
template<typename typeT>
static inline gxf_result_t set_gxf_parameter_value(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char *key, const ArgType &arg_type, typeT &value)
Public Static Attributes
-
static AdaptFunc none_param_handler =
[]([[maybe_unused]] gxf_context_t context, [[maybe_unused]] gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key,[[maybe_unused]] constArgType& arg_type, [[maybe_unused]] const std::any& any_value) {HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", key);return GXF_FAILURE;}
