Class GXFScheduler
Defined in File gxf_scheduler.hpp
Base Types
public holoscan::Scheduler(Class Scheduler)
public holoscan::gxf::GXFComponent(Class GXFComponent)
Derived Types
public holoscan::EventBasedScheduler(Class EventBasedScheduler)
public holoscan::GreedyScheduler(Class GreedyScheduler)
public holoscan::MultiThreadScheduler(Class MultiThreadScheduler)
class GXFScheduler : public holoscan::Scheduler, public holoscan::gxf::GXFComponent
Subclassed by holoscan::EventBasedScheduler, holoscan::GreedyScheduler, holoscan::MultiThreadScheduler
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Scheduler, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit GXFScheduler(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
GXFScheduler() = default
virtual std::shared_ptr<Clock> clock() = 0
Get the Clock used by the scheduler.
- Returns
The Clock used by the scheduler.
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const = 0
Get the type name of the GXF scheduler.
The returned string is the type name of the GXF scheduler and is used to create the GXF scheduler.
Example: “nvidia::holoscan::GreedyScheduler”
- Returns
The type name of the GXF scheduler.
virtual nvidia::gxf::Clock *gxf_clock()
Get the GXF Clock pointer.
- Returns
The GXF clock pointer used by the scheduler.
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override
Get a YAML representation of the scheduler.
- Returns
YAML node including type, specs, and resources of the scheduler in addition to the base component properties.
Protected Functions
virtual void set_parameters() override
Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF operators)
virtual void reset_graph_entities() override
Reset the GXF GraphEntity of all components associated with the scheduler.
Friends
- friend class holoscan::Fragment
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Scheduler, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>