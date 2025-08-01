NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Class GXFSchedulingTermWrapper

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

Class Documentation

class GXFSchedulingTermWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

Class to wrap a native Condition into a GXF SchedulingTerm.

Public Functions

virtual ~GXFSchedulingTermWrapper() = default
gxf_result_t initialize() override
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override
gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar *registrar) override
gxf_result_t check_abi(int64_t timestamp, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingConditionType *status_type, int64_t *target_timestamp) const override

Get the condition on which the scheduling waits before allowing execution.

If the term is waiting for a time event ‘target_timestamp’ will contain the target timestamp.

Parameters

  • timestamp – The current timestamp

  • status_type – The status of the scheduling condition

  • target_timestamp – The target timestamp (used if the term is waiting for a time event).

gxf_result_t onExecute_abi(int64_t timestamp) override

Called each time after the entity of this term was executed.

Parameters

timestamp – The current timestamp

gxf_result_t update_state_abi(int64_t timestamp) override

Checks if the state of the scheduling term can be updated and updates it.

Parameters

timestamp – The current timestamp

inline void set_condition(std::shared_ptr<Condition> condition)

Set the Condition object to be wrapped.

Parameters

condition – The pointer to the native Condition object.

