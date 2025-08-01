class WorkQueue

The WorkQueue class maintains a pool of threads which execute jobs added with the async() function.

Public Functions

explicit WorkQueue ( uint32_t threads )

Construct a new work queue Parameters threads – number of worker threads

WorkQueue ( ) = delete



~WorkQueue ( )

Destroy the work queue

template < class F , class ... Args >

auto inline async ( F & & f , Args & & ... args ) -> std :: shared_ptr < std :: packaged_task < std :: invoke_result_t < std :: decay_t < F > , std :: decay_t < Args > ... > ( ) > >

Enqueue a function to be executed asynchronously by a thread of the pool Template Parameters F – function type

Args – argument types Parameters f – function (can be any callable object)

args – function arguments Returns std::shared_pointer with std::packed_task