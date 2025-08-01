Class Operator

Get a shared pointer to the dynamic metadata of this operator.

Note: currently this metadata dictionary is only active if explicitly enabled for the application by setting Fragment::is_metadata_enabled(true) . When metadata is disabled the dictionary will not be populated by receive calls and will not be emitted on emit calls.

This metadata dictionary is always empty at the start of each compute call. It is populated by metadata received on input ports during InputContext::receive() calls and can be modified as desired by the operator during the compute call. Any metadata corresponding to this object will be sent on the output ports by any OutputContext::emit() calls.