Class PeriodicCondition
Defined in File periodic.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
class PeriodicCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit PeriodicCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
PeriodicCondition() = default
explicit PeriodicCondition(int64_t recess_period_ns, PeriodicConditionPolicy policy = PeriodicConditionPolicy::kCatchUpMissedTicks)
template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline explicit PeriodicCondition(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration, PeriodicConditionPolicy policy = PeriodicConditionPolicy::kCatchUpMissedTicks)
inline nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingPolicy convertToGXFPolicy(PeriodicConditionPolicy policy)
PeriodicCondition(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm *term)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
inline PeriodicConditionPolicy policy()
void recess_period(int64_t recess_period_ns)
Set recess period.
Note that calling this method doesn’t affect the behavior of the condition once the condition is initialized.
- Parameters
recess_period_ns – The integer representing recess period in nanoseconds.
template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline void recess_period(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration)
Set recess period.
Note that calling this method doesn’t affect the behavior of the condition once the condition is initialized.
- Parameters
recess_period_duration – The recess period of type
std::chrono::duration.
int64_t recess_period_ns()
Get recess period in nano seconds.
- Returns
The minimum time which needs to elapse between two executions (in nano seconds)
int64_t last_run_timestamp()
Get the last run time stamp.
- Returns
The last run time stamp.
nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm *get() const
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>