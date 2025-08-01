NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Class PeriodicCondition

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class PeriodicCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit PeriodicCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
PeriodicCondition() = default
explicit PeriodicCondition(int64_t recess_period_ns, PeriodicConditionPolicy policy = PeriodicConditionPolicy::kCatchUpMissedTicks)
template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline explicit PeriodicCondition(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration, PeriodicConditionPolicy policy = PeriodicConditionPolicy::kCatchUpMissedTicks)
inline nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingPolicy convertToGXFPolicy(PeriodicConditionPolicy policy)
PeriodicCondition(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm *term)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the condition specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

inline PeriodicConditionPolicy policy()
void recess_period(int64_t recess_period_ns)

Set recess period.

Note that calling this method doesn’t affect the behavior of the condition once the condition is initialized.

Parameters

recess_period_ns – The integer representing recess period in nanoseconds.

template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline void recess_period(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration)

Set recess period.

Note that calling this method doesn’t affect the behavior of the condition once the condition is initialized.

Parameters

recess_period_duration – The recess period of type std::chrono::duration.

int64_t recess_period_ns()

Get recess period in nano seconds.

Returns

The minimum time which needs to elapse between two executions (in nano seconds)

int64_t last_run_timestamp()

Get the last run time stamp.

Returns

The last run time stamp.

nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm *get() const
