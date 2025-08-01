NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Class Receiver

Class Receiver

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class Receiver : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Base receiver class.

Receivers are used by input ports to receive messages.

Subclassed by holoscan::DoubleBufferReceiver, holoscan::UcxReceiver

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Receiver(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Receiver() = default
Receiver(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
nvidia::gxf::Receiver *get() const
size_t capacity() const

Get the current capacity of the Receiver queue.

For double-buffer queues this is the capacity of the main stage

Returns

The capacity of the Receiver queue.

size_t size() const

Get the number of elements currently in the main stage of the Receiver queue.

Returns

The number of elements in the main stage.

size_t back_size() const

Get the number of elements currently in the back stage of the Receiver queue.

Returns

The number of elements in the back stage.

Previous Class RealtimeClock
Next Class Resource
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 1, 2025.
content here