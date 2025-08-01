Struct ServiceKey
Defined in File fragment_service.hpp
-
struct ServiceKey
Key structure for service registry that combines type and identifier.
Public Functions
-
inline bool operator==(const ServiceKey &other) const noexcept
Equality comparison operator.
Public Members
-
std::type_index type
Type of the service.
-
std::string id
Service identifier (empty string for default instance)
- inline bool operator==(const ServiceKey &other) const noexcept
Previous Struct scalar_type
Next Struct ServiceKeyHash