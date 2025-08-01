Graph Execution Engine is used to execute AI application graphs. It accepts multiple graph files as input, and all graphs are executed in same process context. It also needs manifest files as input which includes list of extensions to load. It must list all extensions required for the graph.

Copy Copied! gxe --help Flags from gxf/gxe/gxe.cpp: -app (GXF app file to execute. Multiple files can be comma-separated) type: string default: "" -graph_directory (Path to a directory for searching graph files.) type: string default: "" -log_file_path (Path to a file for logging.) type: string default: "" -manifest (GXF manifest file with extensions. Multiple files can be comma-separated) type: string default: "" -severity (Set log severity levels: 0=None, 1=Error, 2=Warning, 3=Info, 4=Debug. Default: Info) type: int32 default: 3