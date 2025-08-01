Graph Specification TimeStamping

Once the graph is built, the communication between various entities occur by passing around messages (messages are entities themselves). Specifically, one component/codelet can publish a message entity and another can receive it. When publishing, a message should always have an associated Timestamp component with the name “timestamp” . A Timestamp component contains two different time values (See the gxf/std/timestamp.hpp header file for more information.):

acqtime - This is the time when the message entity is acquired; for instance, this would generally be the driver time of the camera when it captures an image. You must provide this timestamp if you are publishing a message in a codelet. pubtime - This is the time when the message entity is published by a node in the graph. This will automatically get updated using the clock of the scheduler.

In a codelet, when publishing message entities using a Transmitter (tx) , there are two ways to add the required Timestamp :