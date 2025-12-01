Class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter

AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter class tracks every published message by attaching a MessageLabel that has a timestamp.

Application authors are not expected to use this class directly. It will be automatically configured for output ports specified via Operator::setup when data flow tracking is enabled.

==Parameters==

See DoubleBufferTransmitter for more details.

Public Functions

AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter ( ) = default



gxf_result_t publish_abi ( gxf_uid_t uid )

Override the DoubleBufferTransmitter::publish_abi() function. It adds a MessageLabel to the publish GXF Entity and finally calls the base class’ publish_abi() function. It gets the input message labels of every operator and then adds that consolidated message label to the published message. For root operators, it also updates the number of published messages.

inline holoscan :: Operator * op ( )

