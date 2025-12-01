Using Holoscan Operators, Resources, and Types in GXF Applications

Note This section assumes you are already familiar with how to create a native C++ operator.

To ensure compatibility with GXF codelets, it is recommended to specify holoscan::gxf::Entity as the type for input and output ports in Operator::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) . This is demonstrated in the implementations of PingTxNativeOp and PingRxNativeOp. In contrast, the built-in operators PingTxOp and PingRxOp use different specifications. Note that specifying the type is currently for annotation purposes only, as the Holoscan SDK does not validate input and output types. However, this behavior may change in the future.

For more details regarding the use of holoscan::gxf::Entity , follow the documentation on Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators.

To wrap the native operator as a GXF codelet in a GXF extension, we provide the CMake wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension function in the SDK. An example of how it wraps PingTxNativeOp and PingRxNativeOp can be found here.

It leverages the CMake target names of the operators defined in their respective CMakeLists.txt (ping_tx_native_op, ping_rx_native_op)

The function parameters are documented at the top of the WrapOperatorAsGXFExtension.cmake file (ignore implementation below).

Note Use the Holoscan SDK script generate_extension_uuids.py to generate UUIDs for GXF-wrapped components.

Note This section assumes you are familiar with how to create a GXF application.

As shown in the gxf_app/CMakeLists.txt here, you need to list the following extensions in create_gxe_application() to use your wrapped codelets:

GXF::std

gxf_holoscan_wrapper

The name of the CMake target for the created extension, defined by the EXTENSION_TARGET_NAME argument passed to wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension in the previous section.