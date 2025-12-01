Enabling RDMA

Skip to the next section if you do not plan to leverage a ConnectX SmartNIC.

The NVIDIA IGX Orin developer kit comes with an embedded ConnectX Ethernet adapter to offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations. You can also purchase an individual ConnectX adapter and install it on other systems, such as x86_64 workstations.

The following steps are required to ensure your ConnectX can be used for RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE):

Ensure the Mellanox OFED drivers version 23.10 or above are installed:

Copy Copied! cat /sys/module/mlx5_core/version

If not installed, or an older version is installed, you should install the appropriate version from the MLNX_OFED download page, or use the script below:

Copy Copied! # You can choose different versions/OS or download directly from the # Download Center in the webpage linked above MOFED_VERSION="24.07-0.6.1.0" OS="ubuntu22.04" MOFED_PACKAGE="MLNX_OFED_LINUX-${MOFED_VERSION}-${OS}-$(uname -m)" wget --progress=dot:giga https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/MLNX_OFED-${MOFED_VERSION}/${MOFED_PACKAGE}.tgz tar xf ${MOFED_PACKAGE}.tgz sudo ./${MOFED_PACKAGE}/mlnxofedinstall # add the --force flag to force uninstallation if necessary: # sudo ./${MOFED_PACKAGE}/mlnxofedinstall --force rm -r ${MOFED_PACKAGE}*

Ensure the drivers are loaded:

Copy Copied! sudo lsmod | grep ib_core

If nothing appears, run the following command:

Copy Copied! sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart

The ConnectX SmartNIC can function in two separate modes (called link layer):

Ethernet (ETH)

Infiniband (IB)

Holoscan does not support IB at this time (as it is not tested), so the ConnectX will need to use the ETH link layer.

To identify the current mode, run ibstat or ibv_devinfo and look for the Link Layer value. In the example below, the mlx5_0 interface is in Ethernet mode, while the mlx5_1 interface is in Infiniband mode. Do not pay attention to the transport value which is always InfiniBand .

Copy Copied! $ ibstat CA 'mlx5_0' CA type: MT4129 Number of ports: 1 Firmware version: 28.37.0190 Hardware version: 0 Node GUID: 0x48b02d0300ee7a04 System image GUID: 0x48b02d0300ee7a04 Port 1: State: Down Physical state: Disabled Rate: 40 Base lid: 0 LMC: 0 SM lid: 0 Capability mask: 0x00010000 Port GUID: 0x4ab02dfffeee7a04 Link layer: Ethernet CA 'mlx5_1' CA type: MT4129 Number of ports: 1 Firmware version: 28.37.0190 Hardware version: 0 Node GUID: 0x48b02d0300ee7a05 System image GUID: 0x48b02d0300ee7a04 Port 1: State: Active Physical state: LinkUp Rate: 100 Base lid: 0 LMC: 0 SM lid: 0 Capability mask: 0x00010000 Port GUID: 0x4ab02dfffeee7a05 Link layer: InfiniBand

If no results appear after ibstat and sudo lsmod | grep ib_core returns a result like this:

Copy Copied! ib_core 425984 1 ib_uverbs

Consider running the following command or rebooting:

Copy Copied! sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart

To switch the link layer mode, there are two possible options:

On IGX Orin developer kits, you can switch that setting through the BIOS: see IGX Orin documentation. On any system with a ConnectX (including IGX Orin developer kits), you can run the command below from a terminal (this will require a reboot). sudo ibdev2netdev -v is used to identify the PCI address of the ConnectX (any of the two interfaces is fine to use), and mlxconfig is used to apply the changes. Copy Copied! mlx_pci=$(sudo ibdev2netdev -v | awk '{print $1}' | head -n1) sudo mlxconfig -d $mlx_pci set LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH Note: LINK_TYPE_P1 and LINK_TYPE_P2 are for mlx5_0 and mlx5_1 respectively. You can choose to only set one of them. You can pass ETH or 2 for Ethernet mode, and IB or 1 for InfiniBand. This is the output of the command above: Copy Copied! Device #1: ---------- Device type: ConnectX7 Name: P3740-B0-QSFP_Ax Description: NVIDIA Prometheus P3740 ConnectX-7 VPI PCIe Switch Motherboard; 400Gb/s; dual-port QSFP; PCIe switch5.0 X8 SLOT0 ;X16 SLOT2; secure boot; Device: 0005:03:00.0 Configurations: Next Boot New LINK_TYPE_P1 ETH(2) ETH(2) LINK_TYPE_P2 IB(1) ETH(2) Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : Next Boot is the current value that was expected to be used at the next reboot, while New is the value you’re about to set to override Next Boot . Apply with y and reboot afterwards: Copy Copied! Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

First, identify the logical names of your ConnectX interfaces. Connecting a cable in just one of the interfaces on the ConnectX will help you identify which port is which (in the example below, only mlx5_1 – i.e., eth3 – is connected):

Copy Copied! $ sudo ibdev2netdev mlx5_0 port 1 ==> eth2 (Down) mlx5_1 port 1 ==> eth3 (Up)

Tip For IGX Orin Developer Kits with no live source to connect to the ConnectX QSFP ports, adding -v can show you which logical name is mapped to each specific port: 0005:03.00.0 is the QSFP port closer to the PCI slots

0005:03.00.1 is the QSFP port closer to the RJ45 ethernet ports Copy Copied! $ sudo ibdev2netdev -v 0005:03:00.0 mlx5_0 (MT4129 - P3740-0002 ) NVIDIA IGX, P3740-0002, 2-port QSFP up to 400G, InfiniBand and Ethernet, PCIe5 fw 28.37.0190 port 1 (DOWN ) ==> eth2 (Down) 0005:03:00.1 mlx5_1 (MT4129 - P3740-0002 ) NVIDIA IGX, P3740-0002, 2-port QSFP up to 400G, InfiniBand and Ethernet, PCIe5 fw 28.37.0190 port 1 (DOWN ) ==> eth2 (Down) If you have a cable connected but it does not show Up/Down in the output of ibdev2netdev , you can try to parse the output of dmesg instead. The example below shows that 0005:03:00.1 is plugged, and that it is associated with eth3 : Copy Copied! $ sudo dmesg | grep -w mlx5_core ... [ 11.512808] mlx5_core 0005:03:00.0 eth2: Link down [ 11.640670] mlx5_core 0005:03:00.1 eth3: Link down ... [ 3712.267103] mlx5_core 0005:03:00.1: Port module event: module 1, Cable plugged Copy Copied!

The next step is to set a static IP on the interface you’d like to use so you can refer to it in your Holoscan applications (e.g., Emergent cameras, distributed applications…).

First, check if you already have an address setup. We’ll use the eth3 interface in this example for mlx5_1 :

Copy Copied! ip -f inet addr show eth3

If nothing appears, or you’d like to change the address, you can set an IP and MTU (Maximum Transmission Unit) through the Network Manager user interface, CLI ( nmcli ), or other IP configuration tools. In the example below, we use ip ( ifconfig is legacy) to configure the eth3 interface with an address of 192.168.1.1/24 and a MTU of 9000 (i.e., “jumbo frame”) to send Ethernet frames with a payload greater than the standard size of 1500 bytes:

Copy Copied! sudo ip link set dev eth3 down sudo ip addr add 192.168.1.1/24 dev eth3 sudo ip link set dev eth3 mtu 9000 sudo ip link set dev eth3 up