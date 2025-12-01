holoscan.conditions

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition

Condition that tries to wait for specified number of messages in receiver. When the first message in the queue mature after specified delay since arrival it would fire regardless.

Parameters fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with max_batch_sizeint The maximum number of messages to be batched together. max_delay_ns: int or datetime.timedelta The maximum delay to wait from the time of the first message before submitting the workload anyway. If an int is provided, the value must be in nanoseconds. Any provided datetime.timedelta value will be converted internally to the corresponding number of nanoseconds to wait. clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used. receiverstr, optional The name of the operator’s input port to which the condition would apply. namestr, optional The name of the condition.

Notes

This condition is typically set within the Operator.setup method using the IOSpec.condition method with ConditionType.EXPIRING_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE . In that case, the receiver name is already known from the port corresponding to the IOSpec object, so the “receiver” argument is unnecessary.

The max_delay_ns used by this condition type is relative to the timestamp of the oldest message in the receiver queue. Use of this condition requires that the upstream operator emitted a timestamp for at least one message in the queue. Holoscan Operators do not emit a timestamp by default, but only when it is explicitly requested in the Operator::emit call. The built-in operators of the SDK do not currently emit a timestamp, so this condition cannot be easily used with the provided operators. As a potential alternative, please see MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition which can be configured to use a single port and a timeout interval without needing a timestamp. A timestamp is not needed in the case of MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition because the interval measured is the time since the same operator previously ticked.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component. condition_type Condition type. description YAML formatted string describing the condition. fragment Fragment that the condition belongs to. gxf_cid The GXF component ID. gxf_cname The name of the component. gxf_context The GXF context of the component. gxf_eid The GXF entity ID. gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component. id The identifier of the component. max_batch_size The maximum number of messages to be batched together. name The name of the condition. receiver The receiver associated with the condition.

spec

Methods

add_arg (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. gxf_initialize (self) Initialize the component. initialize (self) initialization method for the condition. max_delay (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. max_delay_ns (self) The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway. service (self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment. setup (self, arg0) setup method for the condition. transmitter (self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.

ConditionComponentType

class ConditionComponentType Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: NATIVE GXF Attributes name value GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1> NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0> __init__ ( self : holoscan.core._core.Condition.ConditionComponentType , value : int ) → None property name property value

__init__ ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], max_batch_size: int, max_delay_ns: int, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock = None, receiver: Optional[str] = None, name: str = ‘noname_expiring_message_available_condition’) -> None __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], max_batch_size: int, max_delay_ns: datetime.timedelta, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock = None, receiver: Optional[str] = None, name: str = ‘noname_expiring_message_available_condition’) -> None Condition that tries to wait for specified number of messages in receiver. When the first message in the queue mature after specified delay since arrival it would fire regardless. Parameters fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with max_batch_sizeint The maximum number of messages to be batched together. max_delay_ns: int or datetime.timedelta The maximum delay to wait from the time of the first message before submitting the workload anyway. If an int is provided, the value must be in nanoseconds. Any provided datetime.timedelta value will be converted internally to the corresponding number of nanoseconds to wait. clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used. receiverstr, optional The name of the operator’s input port to which the condition would apply. namestr, optional The name of the condition. Notes This condition is typically set within the Operator.setup method using the IOSpec.condition method with ConditionType.EXPIRING_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE . In that case, the receiver name is already known from the port corresponding to the IOSpec object, so the “receiver” argument is unnecessary. The max_delay_ns used by this condition type is relative to the timestamp of the oldest message in the receiver queue. Use of this condition requires that the upstream operator emitted a timestamp for at least one message in the queue. Holoscan Operators do not emit a timestamp by default, but only when it is explicitly requested in the Operator::emit call. The built-in operators of the SDK do not currently emit a timestamp, so this condition cannot be easily used with the provided operators. As a potential alternative, please see MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition which can be configured to use a single port and a timeout interval without needing a timestamp. A timestamp is not needed in the case of MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition because the interval measured is the time since the same operator previously ticked.

add_arg ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None Add an argument to the component. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args The list of arguments associated with the component. Returns arglistholoscan.core.ArgList

property condition_type Condition type. holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

property description YAML formatted string describing the condition.

property fragment Fragment that the condition belongs to. Returns nameholoscan.core.Fragment

property gxf_cid The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname The name of the component.

property gxf_context The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize ( self : holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent ) → None Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component. Returns str The GXF type name of the component.

property id The identifier of the component. The identifier is initially set to -1 , and will become a valid value when the component is initialized. With the default executor ( holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor ), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID. Returns idint

initialize ( self : holoscan.core._core.Condition ) → None initialization method for the condition.

property max_batch_size The maximum number of messages to be batched together.

max_delay ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. max_delay(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, arg0: int) -> None The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway. max_delay(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, arg0: datetime.timedelta) -> None The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.

max_delay_ns ( self : holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition ) → int The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.

property name The name of the condition. Returns namestr

property receiver The receiver associated with the condition.

service ( self : object , service_type : type , id : str = '' ) → object Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment. This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier. Parameters service_typetype The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService. idstr, optional The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name. Returns object or None The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned. Raises RuntimeError If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed. Notes This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup ( self : holoscan.core._core.Condition , arg0 : holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec ) → None setup method for the condition.

property spec