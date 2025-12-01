Packaging Holoscan Applications
The Holoscan App Packager, included as part of the Holoscan CLI as the
package command, allows you to package your Holoscan applications into a HAP-compliant container image for distribution and deployment.
Dependencies
Ensure the following are installed in the environment where you want to run the CLI:
NVIDIA Container Toolkit with Docker
Developer Kits (aarch64): already included in IGX Software and JetPack
x86_64: tested with NVIDIA Container Toolkit 1.13.3 with Docker v24.0.1
-
Docker BuildX plugin
Check if it is installed:
$ docker buildx version github.com/docker/buildx v0.10.5 86bdced
If not, run the following commands based on the official doc:
# Install Docker dependencies sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install ca-certificates curl gnupg # Add Docker Official GPG Key sudo install -m 0755 -d /etc/apt/keyrings curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg sudo chmod a+r /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg # Configure Docker APT Repository echo \ "deb [arch="$(dpkg --print-architecture)" signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu \ "$(. /etc/os-release && echo "$VERSION_CODENAME")" stable" | \ sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list > /dev/null # Install Docker BuildX Plugin sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install docker-buildx-plugin
-
QEMU (Optional)
used for packaging container images of different architectures than the host (example: x86_64 -> arm64).
-
CLI Installation
The Holoscan CLI is available as a PyPI package and can be installed with the following command:
$ pip install holoscan-cli
Verify the installation:
$ holoscan version
Always install Holoscan SDK first, followed by Holoscan CLI on a system that requires both. This ensures that all necessary dependencies and packages are installed correctly, allowing for smooth operation of the Holoscan CLI.
The packager feature is also illustrated in the cli_packager and video_replayer_distributed examples.
Additional arguments are required when launching the container to enable the packaging of Holoscan applications inside the NGC Holoscan container. Please see the NGC Holoscan container page for additional details.
Ensure to use the HAP environment variables wherever possible when accessing data. For example:
Let’s take a look at the distributed video replayer example (
examples/video_replayer_distributed).
Using the Application Configuration File
In the
mainfunction, we call the
app->config(config_path)function with the default configuration file. The
app->config(...)checks to see if the application was executed with
--configargument first. If
--configwas set, the method uses the configuration file from the
--configargument. Otherwise, it checks if the environment variable
HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATHis set and uses that value as the source. If neither were set, the default configuration file (
config_path) is used.
int main(int argc, char** argv) { // Get the yaml configuration file auto config_path = std::filesystem::canonical(argv[0]).parent_path(); config_path /= std::filesystem::path("video_replayer_distributed.yaml"); auto app = holoscan::make_application<DistributedVideoReplayerApp>(); app->config(config_path); app->run(); return 0; }
In the
mainfunction, we call the
app.config(config_file_path)function with the default configuration file. The
app.config(...)method checks to see if the application was executed with
--configargument first. If
--configwas set, the method uses the configuration file from the
--configargument. Otherwise, it checks if the environment variable
HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATHis set and uses that value as the source. If neither were set, the default configuration file (
config_file_path) is used.
def main(): input_path = get_input_path() config_file_path = os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), "video_replayer_distributed.yaml") logging.info(f"Reading application configuration from{config_file_path}") app = DistributedVideoReplayerApp(input_path) app.config(config_file_path) app.run()
Using Environment Variable
HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATHfor Data Input
In
Fragment1, we try to set the input video directory with the value defined in
HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH. When we instantiate a new Video Stream Replayer operator, we pass in all configuration values from the
from_config("replayer")call. In addition, we include
argsthat we created with the value from
HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATHif available as the last argument to override the
directorysetting.
class Fragment1 : public holoscan::Fragment { public: void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; ArgList args; auto data_directory = std::getenv("HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH"); if (data_directory != nullptr && data_directory[0] != '\0') { auto video_directory = std::filesystem::path(data_directory); video_directory /= "racerx"; args.add(Arg("directory", video_directory.string())); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Using video from {}", video_directory.string()); } auto replayer = make_operator<ops::VideoStreamReplayerOp>("replayer", from_config("replayer"), args); add_operator(replayer); } };
In
Fragment1, we try to set the input video directory with the value defined in
HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH. When we instantiate a new Video Stream Replayer operator, we pass in the
video_pathalong with all
replayerconfigurations found in the configuration file.
class Fragment1(Fragment): def __init__(self, app, name): super().__init__(app, name) def __init__(self, app, name): super().__init__(app, name) def compose(self): # Set the video source video_path = self._get_input_path() logging.info( f"Using video from{video_path}" ) # Define the replayer and holoviz operators replayer = VideoStreamReplayerOp( self, name="replayer", directory=video_path, **self.kwargs("replayer") ) self.add_operator(replayer) def _get_input_path(self): path = os.environ.get( "HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH", os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), "data") ) return os.path.join(path, "racerx")
-
Include a YAML configuration file as described in the Application Runner Configuration page.
Use the
holoscan packagecommand to create a HAP container image. For example:
holoscan package --platform x86_64 --tag my-awesome-app --config /path/to/my/awesome/application/config.yaml /path/to/my/awesome/application/
Additional Requirements for Non-Distributed Applications
In addition to using HAP-defined environment variables, applications must also handle parsing the
—config argument when packaging a non-distributed application.
Handle
--configargument
Define a
parse_argumentsfunction to handle parsing the data path and the config file path:
bool parse_arguments(int argc, char** argv, std::string& data_path, std::string& config_path) { static struct option long_options[] = { {"data", required_argument, 0, 'd'}, {"config", required_argument, 0, 'c'}, {0, 0, 0, 0}}; while (int c = getopt_long(argc, argv, "d:c:", long_options, NULL)) { if (c == -1 || c == '?') break; switch (c) { case 'c': config_path = optarg; break; case 'd': data_path = optarg; break; default: holoscan::log_error("Unhandled option '{}'", static_cast<char>(c)); return false; } } return true; }
Use the
parse_arguments()function defined above in the
mainfunction:
int main(int argc, char** argv) { // Parse the arguments std::string config_path = ""; std::string data_directory = ""; if (!parse_arguments(argc, argv, data_directory, config_path)) { return 1; } if (data_directory.empty()) { // Get the input data environment variable auto input_path = std::getenv("HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH"); if (input_path != nullptr && input_path[0] != '\0') { data_directory = std::string(input_path); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Input data not provided. Use --data or set HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH environment variable."); exit(-1); } } if (config_path.empty()) { // Get the input data environment variable auto config_file_path = std::getenv("HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH"); if (config_file_path == nullptr || config_file_path[0] == '\0') { auto config_file = std::filesystem::canonical(argv[0]).parent_path(); config_path = config_file / std::filesystem::path("app-config.yaml"); } else { config_path = config_file_path; } } auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Using configuration file from {}", config_path); app->config(config_path); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Using input data from {}", data_directory); app->set_datapath(data_directory); app->run(); return 0; }
Define a
parse_argumentsfunction to parse the arguments:
def parse_arguments() -> argparse.Namespace: parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="My Application") parser.add_argument( "--data", type=str, required=False, default=os.environ.get("HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH", None), help="Input dataset", ) parser.add_argument( "--config", type=str, required=False, default=os.environ.get( "HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH", os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), "app-config.yaml"), ), help="Application configurations", ) args, _ = parser.parse_known_args() return args
Parse the arguments using
parse_arguments()defined above and start the application:
if __name__ == "__main__": args = parse_arguments() if args.data is None: logger.error( "Input data not provided. Use --data or set HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH environment variable." ) sys.exit(-1) app = MyApp(args.data) app.config(args.config) app.run()
Common Issues When Using Holoscan Packager
DNS Name Resolution Error
The Holoscan Packager may be unable to resolve hostnames in specific networking environments and may show errors similar to the following:
curl: (6) Could not resolve host: github.com.
Failed to establish a new connection:: [Errno -3] Temporary failure in name solution...
To resolve these errors, edit the
/etc/docker/daemon.json file to include
dns and
dns-serach fields as follows:
{
"default-runtime": "nvidia",
"runtimes": {
"nvidia": {
"args": [],
"path": "nvidia-container-runtime"
}
},
"dns": ["IP-1", "IP-n"],
"dns-search": ["DNS-SERVER-1", "DNS-SERVER-n"]
}
You may need to consult your IT team and replace
IP-x and
DNS-SERVER-x with the provided values.
The packaged Holoscan application container image can run with the Holoscan App Runner:
holoscan run -i /path/to/my/input -o /path/to/application/generated/output my-application:1.0.1
Since the packaged Holoscan application container images are OCI-compliant, they’re also compatible with Docker, Kubernetes, and containerd.
Each packaged Holoscan application container image includes tools inside for extracting the embedded application, manifest files, models, etc. To access the tool and to view all available options, run the following:
docker run -it my-container-image[:tag] help
The command should prints following:
USAGE: /var/holoscan/tools [command] [arguments]...
Command List
extract --------------------------- Extract data based on mounted volume paths.
/var/run/holoscan/export/app extract the application
/var/run/holoscan/export/config extract app.json and pkg.json manifest files and application YAML.
/var/run/holoscan/export/models extract models
/var/run/holoscan/export/docs extract documentation files
/var/run/holoscan/export extract all of the above
IMPORTANT: ensure the directory to be mounted for data extraction is created first on the host system.
and has the correct permissions. If the directory had been created by the container previously
with the user and group being root, please delete it and manually create it again.
show ----------------------------- Print manifest file(s): [app|pkg] to the terminal.
app print app.json
pkg print pkg.json
env ------------------------- Print all environment variables to the terminal.
The tools can also be accessed inside the Docker container via
/var/holoscan/tools.
For example, run the following commands to extract the manifest files and the application configuration file:
# create a directory on the host system first
mkdir -p config-files
# mount the directory created to /var/run/holoscan/export/config
docker run -it --rm -v $(pwd)/config-files:/var/run/holoscan/export/config my-container-image[:tag] extract
# include -u 1000 if the above command reports a permission error
docker run -it --rm -u 1000 -v $(pwd)/config-files:/var/run/holoscan/export/config my-container-image[:tag] extract
# If the permission error continues to occur, please check if the mounted directory has the correct permission.
# If it doesn't, please recreate it or change the permissions as needed.
# list files extracted
ls config-files/
# output:
# app.json app.yaml pkg.json