Testing Operators
Holoscan provides a test harness interface for testing Holoscan operators with:
Input/Output Port Management: Easy setup of test data and validation
Condition Support: Add execution conditions like CountCondition, PeriodicCondition
Validation Framework: Built-in validators for exact equality, floating-point comparison, and custom validation
Fluent API: Chainable method calls for clean, readable test setup
Test Harness
The
OperatorTestHarness is a specialized Holoscan application designed to test individual operators in isolation. It automates the setup of a test pipeline by creating source operators to provide input data and sink operators to collect and validate output data.
Main Components:
OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType, Args...>: The main test harness class that orchestrates the test
Creates and manages source operators for each input port
Creates and manages sink operators for each output port
Connects all operators in the test pipeline
Provides a fluent API for configuration
-
TestHarnessSourceOp<T>: A specialized operator that emits predetermined test data
Emits one value per compute cycle from a provided vector
Automatically manages iteration through test data
Used internally by the test harness for each input port
-
TestHarnessSinkOp<T>: A specialized operator that collects and validates outputs
Receives data from the operator under test
Applies validation functions to each received value
Tracks received data count for verification
Used internally by the test harness for each output port
-
OperatorTestBase:
A base test fixture class designed for use with Google Test (
gtest).
Just a skeleton fixture, does not currently extend
SetUpor
TearDownmethods.
-
How It Works:
When you create a test harness with
create_operator_test<YourOp>():
The harness creates a Holoscan application with your operator in the middle
For each
add_input_port()call, it creates a
TestHarnessSourceOpthat feeds test data
For each
add_output_port()call, it creates a
TestHarnessSinkOpthat collects and validates output
When you call
run_test(), the entire pipeline executes and validations are performed automatically
The test harness ensures that:
All input ports receive the same number of data elements
Data flows correctly from sources through your operator to sinks
Conditions (like
CountCondition) control execution properly
Validation failures are reported via Google Test assertions
Validator Functions
Validator functions are callable objects that verify operator outputs during test execution. They follow the signature
void(const T&) where
T is the output data type. Validators are called automatically by
TestHarnessSinkOp for each value received from the operator under test.
Built-in Validators:
Holoscan provides three types of built-in validators:
create_exact_equality_validator<T>(expected_values)
Compares each output against expected values using
operator==
Best for: integers, strings, and other types with well-defined equality
Automatically tracks which output index is being validated
std::vector<int> expected = {2, 4, 6}; auto validator = create_exact_equality_validator(expected);
-
create_float_equality_validator<T>(expected_values, tolerance = T{})
Compares floating-point values with approximate equality
Uses Google Test’s
EXPECT_FLOAT_EQ(default) or
EXPECT_NEAR(with tolerance)
Best for: float, double, and other floating-point types
std::vector<float> expected = {1.5f, 2.7f, 3.1f}; auto validator = create_float_equality_validator(expected, 0.01f);
-
create_transform_equality_validator<InputT, OutputT>(expected_values, transform_func)
Applies a transformation before comparing
Best for: complex types where you want to validate a specific property
auto validator = create_transform_equality_validator<MyStruct, int>( {10, 20, 30}, [](const MyStruct& s) { return s.field; } );
-
Using Multiple Validators:
You can apply multiple validators to a single output port using the
validators<T>() helper:
test->add_output_port<float>("output", validators<float>(
create_float_equality_validator(expected_values),
custom_range_validator,
custom_format_validator
));
Custom Validators:
Create custom validators by providing any callable that matches
void(const T&):
auto custom_validator = [](const int& value) {
EXPECT_GT(value, 0) << "Value must be positive";
EXPECT_LT(value, 100) << "Value must be less than 100";
};
test->add_output_port<int>("output", validators<int>(custom_validator));
Custom validators can perform any verification logic and use any Google Test assertion macros (
EXPECT_*,
ASSERT_*). Validation failures will cause the test to fail with descriptive error messages.
Suppose we have an operator (
DoublerOp) that has a single input and single output port, both
int. The operator simply doubles the input value and emits that.
There are two ways to set up tests:
Approach 1: Fluent API
Fluent is a design pattern that enables code to be written in a way that flows naturally, often by chaining method calls together. This style improves readability and expressiveness, making it easier to set up complex objects or configurations in a concise and intuitive manner. The term “fluent API” refers to this general programming approach and is not specific to Holoscan.
#include "holoscan/test/test_harness.h"
#include "holoscan/test/validation_functions.h"
using namespace holoscan::test {
TEST_F(OperatorTestBase, BasicFluentTest) {
// Test data
std::vector<int> input_data = {1, 2, 3};
std::vector<int> expected_output = {2, 4, 6};
// Create and configure test with fluent API - everything in one chain
auto test_harness = create_operator_test<DoublerOp>()
->add_input_port<int>("input", input_data)
->add_output_port<int>("output", holoscan::test::validators<int>(
create_exact_equality_validator(expected_output)))
->add_condition<holoscan::CountCondition>("count", input_data.size());
test_harness->run_test();
// Additional verification if needed
auto sink = test_harness->get_sink<int>("output");
EXPECT_EQ(sink->get_received_count(), expected_output.size());
}
} // namespace holoscan::test
Approach 2: Step-by-Step Setup
#include "holoscan/test/test_harness.h"
#include "holoscan/test/validation_functions.h"
using namespace holoscan::test {
TEST_F(OperatorTestBase, BasicStepByStepTest) {
// Test data
std::vector<int> input_data = {1, 2, 3};
std::vector<int> expected_output = {2, 4, 6};
// Create test harness first
auto test_harness = create_operator_test<DoublerOp>();
// Add components step by step (allows for conditional logic)
test_harness->add_input_port<int>("input", input_data);
test_harness->add_output_port<int>("output", holoscan::test::validators<int>(
create_exact_equality_validator(expected_output)));
test_harness->add_condition<holoscan::CountCondition>("count", input_data.size());
test_harness->run_test();
// Additional verification
auto sink = test_harness->get_sink<int>("output");
EXPECT_EQ(sink->get_received_count(), expected_output.size());
}
} // namespace holoscan::test
Creating Test Harness
// Without parameters
auto test = create_operator_test<DoublerOp>();
// With parameters
auto test = create_operator_test<DoublerOp>(
holoscan::Arg("param1") = value1,
holoscan::Arg("param2") = value2
);
Adding Input Ports
The values that are passed to the operator’s input ports are defined and added via the
add_input_port function. This function takes a
std::vector<DataType> object, the elements of which will be passed to the operator one-by-one.
test->add_input_port<DataType>("port_name", test_data_vector);
Adding Output Ports
The output ports of the operator are added to the test harness using the
add_output_port function. This function can be used in two ways: without a validator, to simply collect the output data, or with a validator function to automatically check that the output matches expected results.
// Without validation
test->add_output_port<DataType>("port_name");
// With validation
test->add_output_port<DataType>("port_name",
holoscan::test::validators<DataType>(validator_function));
Adding Conditions
test->add_condition<holoscan::CountCondition>("name", count);
test->add_condition<holoscan::PeriodicCondition>("name",
holoscan::Arg("recess_period") = std::string("100ms"));
Running Tests
test->run_test();
Source Operators
Operators with output ports, but no input ports.
auto test = create_operator_test<SourceOp>(params)
->add_condition<CountCondition>("count", iterations)
->add_output_port<T>("output", validators);
test->run_test();
// Verify internal state (optional)
auto src_op = test->get_operator_under_test();
// Check src_op internal state...
Sink Operators
Operators with input ports, but no input ports.
auto test = create_operator_test<SinkOp>()
->add_input_port<T>("input", test_data);
test->run_test();
// Verify internal state (optional)
auto sink_op = test->get_operator_under_test();
// Check sink_op internal state...
Transform Operators
Operators with both input and output ports
auto test = create_operator_test<TransformOp>(params)
->add_input_port<InputT>("input", input_data)
->add_output_port<OutputT>("output", output_validators)
->add_condition<CountCondition>("count", data_size);