Class AsyncBufferTransmitter
Defined in File async_buffer_transmitter.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Transmitter(Class Transmitter)
-
class AsyncBufferTransmitter : public holoscan::Transmitter
Async buffer transmitter class.
The AsyncBufferTransmitter class is used to emit messages to another operator within a fragment. This class uses a Simpson’s four-slot buffer to enable lockless and asynchronous communication.
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit AsyncBufferTransmitter(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
AsyncBufferTransmitter() = default
-
AsyncBufferTransmitter(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Transmitter *component)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
void track()
Track the data flow of the transmitter and use holoscan::HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter as the GXF Component.
-
nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferTransmitter *get() const
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
Previous Class AsyncBufferReceiver
Next Class AsyncDataLoggerBackend