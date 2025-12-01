Class ClockInterface
Defined in File clock.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::gxf::Clock(Class Clock)
class ClockInterface
Pure interface defining clock functionality.
This interface defines the core clock operations that all clock implementations must provide.
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::Clock
Public Functions
virtual ~ClockInterface() = default
virtual double time() const = 0
The current time of the clock. Time is measured in seconds.
virtual int64_t timestamp() const = 0
The current timestamp of the clock. Timestamps are measured in nanoseconds.
virtual void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) = 0
Waits until the given duration has elapsed on the clock.
template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline void sleep_for(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> duration)
Set a duration to sleep.
- Parameters
duration – The sleep duration of type
std::chrono::duration.
virtual void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) = 0
Waits until the given target time.
- virtual ~ClockInterface() = default
