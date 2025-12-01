NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Class Component

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class Component : public holoscan::ComponentBase

Common class for all non-Operator components.

This class is the base class for all non-Operator components including holoscan::Condition, holoscan::Resource, holoscan::NetworkContext, holoscan::Scheduler It is used to define the common interface for all components.

holoscan::Operator does not inherit from this class as it uses holoscan::OperatorSpec instead of holoscan::ComponentSpec.

Subclassed by holoscan::Condition, holoscan::NetworkContext, holoscan::Resource, holoscan::Scheduler

Public Functions

inline virtual void set_parameters()

Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF operators)

inline Component &spec(const std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> &spec)

Set the component spec.

Parameters

spec – The component spec.

Returns

The reference to this component.

inline ComponentSpec *spec()

Get a pointer to the component spec.

Returns

The pointer to the component spec.

inline std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_shared()

Get a shared pointer to the component spec.

Returns

The shared pointer to the component spec.

Protected Functions

void update_params_from_args()

Update parameters based on the specified arguments.

void update_params_from_args(std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper> &params)

Update parameters based on the specified arguments.

Protected Attributes

std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_

The component specification.

