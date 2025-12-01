Class Config
Defined in File config.hpp
class Config
Class to get the configuration of the application.
Public Functions
Config() = default
inline explicit Config(const std::string &config_file, const std::string &prefix = "")
Construct a new Config object.
- Parameters
config_file – The path to the configuration file.
prefix – The prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration. (not implemented yet)
virtual ~Config() = default
Config(const Config&) = delete
inline const std::string &config_file() const
Get the path to the configuration file.
- Returns
The path to the configuration file.
inline const std::string &prefix() const
Get the prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration.
- Returns
The prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration.
inline const std::vector<YAML::Node> &yaml_nodes() const
Get the YAML::Node objects that contains YAML document data.
- Returns
The reference to the vector of YAML::Node objects.
