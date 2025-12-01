Class DefaultFragmentService

Default implementation of FragmentService for basic resource sharing.

DefaultFragmentService provides a straightforward implementation of the FragmentService interface. It manages a single Resource instance and provides type-safe access methods.

This class is designed to be used directly for simple resource sharing scenarios or as a base class for more specialized service implementations.

Note This class is non-copyable to prevent accidental duplication of the managed resource. Move operations are supported to allow transfer of ownership.

Public Functions

DefaultFragmentService ( ) = default



explicit DefaultFragmentService ( const std :: shared_ptr < Resource > & resource )

Construct a service managing the specified resource. Parameters resource – The resource to be managed by this service.

~DefaultFragmentService ( ) = default



DefaultFragmentService ( const DefaultFragmentService & ) = delete



DefaultFragmentService & operator = ( const DefaultFragmentService & ) = delete



DefaultFragmentService ( DefaultFragmentService & & ) = default



DefaultFragmentService & operator = ( DefaultFragmentService & & ) = default



template < typename ResourceT >

inline virtual std :: shared_ptr < ResourceT > resource ( ) const

Get the resource cast to a specific type. This templated method provides type-safe access to the managed resource. It attempts to cast the resource to the requested type using dynamic_pointer_cast. Template Parameters ResourceT – The type to cast the resource to. Must be derived from Resource. Returns Shared pointer to the resource cast to ResourceT, or nullptr if the cast fails.

inline virtual std :: shared_ptr < Resource > resource ( ) const override

Get the underlying resource without type casting. Returns Shared pointer to the managed resource.

inline virtual void resource ( const std :: shared_ptr < Resource > & resource ) override

Set the underlying resource. Parameters resource – The resource to be managed by this service.

Protected Attributes

std :: shared_ptr < Resource > resource_

The managed resource instance.

Friends