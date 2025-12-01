Class DistributedAppService
Defined in File fragment_service.hpp
Base Types
public holoscan::FragmentService(Class FragmentService)
public holoscan::distributed::ServiceDriverEndpoint(Class ServiceDriverEndpoint)
public holoscan::distributed::ServiceWorkerEndpoint(Class ServiceWorkerEndpoint)
Derived Type
public holoscan::PoseTreeManager(Class PoseTreeManager)
class DistributedAppService : public holoscan::FragmentService, public holoscan::distributed::ServiceDriverEndpoint, public holoscan::distributed::ServiceWorkerEndpoint
Composite service interface for distributed fragment services.
DistributedAppService combines the FragmentService interface with distributed endpoint capabilities, allowing a single service implementation to:
Manage shared resources within a fragment (FragmentService)
Act as a driver coordinator in distributed applications (ServiceDriverEndpoint)
Act as a worker participant in distributed applications (ServiceWorkerEndpoint)
This composite interface is particularly useful for services that need to synchronize state or coordinate operations across multiple fragments in a distributed Holoscan application. When registered with the application using
register_service(), the framework automatically calls the appropriate driver/worker methods based on each fragment’s role.Note
In single-fragment applications, only the FragmentService interface is used. The distributed endpoint methods are only called in multi-fragment distributed applications.
Subclassed by holoscan::PoseTreeManager
Public Functions
FragmentService() = default
Inherit constructors from base classes.
This using declaration enables construction of DistributedAppService using the constructors of FragmentService, ServiceDriverEndpoint, and ServiceWorkerEndpoint, providing flexibility in how derived classes can be initialized.
