NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Class FirstPixelOutCondition

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class FirstPixelOutCondition : public holoscan::Condition

Public Functions

explicit FirstPixelOutCondition(std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp> holoviz_op)
FirstPixelOutCondition() = delete
~FirstPixelOutCondition()
virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

virtual void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType *type, int64_t *target_timestamp) const override

Check the condition status before allowing execution.

If the condition is waiting for a time event ‘target_timestamp’ will contain the target timestamp.

Parameters

  • timestamp – The current timestamp

  • status_type – The status of the condition

  • target_timestamp – The target timestamp (used if the term is waiting for a time event).

virtual void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override

Called each time after the entity of this term was executed.

Parameters

timestamp – The current timestamp

