Class Fragment

Set the configuration of the fragment.

The configuration file is a YAML file that has the information of GXF extension paths and some parameter values for operators.

The extensions field in the YAML configuration file is a list of GXF extension paths. The paths can be absolute or relative to the current working directory, considering paths in LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable.

The paths can consist of the following parts:

GXF core extensions built-in extensions such as libgxf_std.so and libgxf_cuda.so . libgxf_std.so , libgxf_cuda.so , libgxf_multimedia.so , libgxf_serialization.so are always loaded by default. GXF core extensions are copied to the lib directory of the build/installation directory.

Other GXF extensions GXF extensions that are required for operators that this fragment uses. some core GXF extensions such as libgxf_stream_playback.so are always loaded by default. these paths are usually relative to the build/installation directory.



The extension paths are used to load dependent GXF extensions at runtime when run() method is called.

For other fields in the YAML file, you can freely define the parameter values for operators/fragments.

For example:

Copy Copied! extensions: - libmy_recorder.so replayer: directory: "../data/racerx" basename: "racerx" frame_rate: 0 # as specified in timestamps repeat: false # default: false realtime: true # default: true count: 0 # default: 0 (no frame count restriction) recorder: out_directory: "/tmp" basename: "tensor_out"

You can get the value of this configuration file by calling from_config() method.

If the application is executed with --config option or HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH environment, the configuration file is overridden by the configuration file specified by the option or environment variable.