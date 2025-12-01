Class Fragment
Defined in File fragment.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::FragmentServiceProvider(Class FragmentServiceProvider)
Derived Types
public holoscan::Application(Class Application)
public holoscan::gxf::FragmentWrapper(Class FragmentWrapper)
-
class Fragment : public holoscan::FragmentServiceProvider
The fragment of the application.
A fragment is a building block of the Application. It is a directed graph of operators. A fragment can be assigned to a physical node of a Holoscan cluster during execution. The run-time execution manages communication across fragments. In a Fragment, Operators (Graph Nodes) are connected to each other by flows (Graph Edges).
Subclassed by holoscan::Application, holoscan::gxf::FragmentWrapper
Public Functions
-
Fragment() = default
-
~Fragment() override
-
Fragment(const Fragment&) = delete
-
Fragment(Fragment&&) = delete
-
Fragment &name(const std::string &name) &
Set the name of the operator.
- Parameters
name – The name of the operator.
- Returns
The reference to this fragment (for chaining).
-
Fragment &&name(const std::string &name) &&
Set the name of the operator.
- Parameters
name – The name of the operator.
- Returns
The reference to this fragment (for chaining).
-
const std::string &name() const
Get the name of the fragment.
- Returns
The name of the fragment.
-
Fragment &application(Application *app)
Set the application of the fragment.
- Parameters
app – The pointer to the application of the fragment.
- Returns
The reference to this fragment (for chaining).
-
Application *application() const
Get the application of the fragment.
- Returns
The pointer to the application of the fragment.
-
void config(const std::string &config_file, const std::string &prefix = "")
Set the configuration of the fragment.
The configuration file is a YAML file that has the information of GXF extension paths and some parameter values for operators.
The
extensionsfield in the YAML configuration file is a list of GXF extension paths. The paths can be absolute or relative to the current working directory, considering paths in
LD_LIBRARY_PATHenvironment variable.
The paths can consist of the following parts:
GXF core extensions
built-in extensions such as
libgxf_std.soand
libgxf_cuda.so.
libgxf_std.so,
libgxf_cuda.so,
libgxf_multimedia.so,
libgxf_serialization.soare always loaded by default.
GXF core extensions are copied to the
libdirectory of the build/installation directory.
-
Other GXF extensions
GXF extensions that are required for operators that this fragment uses.
some core GXF extensions such as
libgxf_stream_playback.soare always loaded by default.
these paths are usually relative to the build/installation directory.
-
The extension paths are used to load dependent GXF extensions at runtime when
run()method is called.
For other fields in the YAML file, you can freely define the parameter values for operators/fragments.
For example:
extensions: - libmy_recorder.so replayer: directory: "../data/racerx" basename: "racerx" frame_rate: 0 # as specified in timestamps repeat: false # default: false realtime: true # default: true count: 0 # default: 0 (no frame count restriction) recorder: out_directory: "/tmp" basename: "tensor_out"
You can get the value of this configuration file by calling
from_config()method.
If the application is executed with
--configoption or HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH environment, the configuration file is overridden by the configuration file specified by the option or environment variable.
- Parameters
config_file – The path to the configuration file.
prefix – The prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration. (not implemented yet)
-
-
Set the configuration of the fragment.
If you want to set the configuration of the fragment manually, you can use this method. However, it is recommended to use
config(const std::string&, const std::string&)method because once you set the configuration manually, you cannot get the configuration from the override file (through
--configoption or HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH environment variable).
- Parameters
config – The shared pointer to the configuration of the fragment (
Configobject).
-
Config &config()
Get the configuration of the fragment.
- Returns
The reference to the configuration of the fragment (
Configobject.)
Get the shared pointer to the configuration of the fragment.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the configuration of the fragment.
-
OperatorGraph &graph()
Get the graph of the fragment.
- Returns
The reference to the graph of the fragment (
Graphobject.)
Get the shared pointer to the graph of the fragment.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the graph of the fragment.
Set the executor of the fragment.
- Parameters
executor – The executor to be added.
-
Executor &executor()
Get the executor of the fragment.
- Returns
The reference to the executor of the fragment (
Executorobject.)
Get the shared pointer to the executor of the fragment.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the executor of the fragment.
-
std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler()
Get the scheduler used by the executor.
- Returns
The reference to the scheduler of the fragment’s executor (
Schedulerobject.)
-
std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler() const
Get the scheduler used by the executor.
- Returns
The reference to the scheduler of the fragment’s executor (
Schedulerobject.)
-
std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context()
Get the network context used by the executor.
- Returns
The reference to the network context of the fragment’s executor (
NetworkContextobject.)
Set the network context used by the executor.
- Parameters
network_context – The network context to be added.
-
ArgList from_config(const std::string &key)
Get the Argument(s) from the configuration file.
For the given key, this method returns the value of the configuration file.
For example:
source: "replayer" do_record: false # or 'true' if you want to record input video stream. capture_card: width: 1920 height: 1080 rdma: true
from_config("capture_card")returns an ArgList (vector-like) object that contains the following items:
You can use ‘.’ (dot) to access nested fields.
from_config("capture_card.rdma")returns an ArgList object that contains only one item and it can be converted to
boolthrough
ArgList::as()method:
auto is_rdma = from_config("capture_card.rdma").as<bool>();
- Parameters
key – The key of the configuration.
- Returns
The argument list of the configuration for the key.
-
std::unordered_set<std::string> config_keys()
Determine the set of keys present in a Fragment’s config.
- Returns
The set of valid keys.
Create a new operator.
- Template Parameters
OperatorT – The type of the operator.
- Parameters
name – The name of the operator.
args – The arguments for the operator.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the operator.
Create a new operator.
- Template Parameters
OperatorT – The type of the operator.
- Parameters
args – The arguments for the operator.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the operator.
Create a new (operator) resource.
- Template Parameters
ResourceT – The type of the resource.
- Parameters
name – The name of the resource.
args – The arguments for the resource.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the resource.
Create a new (operator) resource.
- Template Parameters
ResourceT – The type of the resource.
- Parameters
args – The arguments for the resource.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the resource.
Create a new condition.
- Template Parameters
ConditionT – The type of the condition.
- Parameters
name – The name of the condition.
args – The arguments for the condition.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the condition.
Create a new condition.
- Template Parameters
ConditionT – The type of the condition.
- Parameters
args – The arguments for the condition.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the condition.
Create a new scheduler.
- Template Parameters
SchedulerT – The type of the scheduler.
- Parameters
name – The name of the scheduler.
args – The arguments for the scheduler.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the scheduler.
Create a new scheduler.
- Template Parameters
SchedulerT – The type of the scheduler.
- Parameters
args – The arguments for the scheduler.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the scheduler.
Create a new network context.
- Template Parameters
NetworkContextT – The type of the network context.
- Parameters
name – The name of the network context.
args – The arguments for the network context.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the network context.
Create a new network context.
- Template Parameters
NetworkContextT – The type of the network context.
- Parameters
args – The arguments for the network context.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the network context.
-
std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool> make_thread_pool(const std::string &name, int64_t initial_size = 1)
Create a new thread pool resource.
- Parameters
name – The name of the thread pool.
initial_size – The initial number of threads in the thread pool.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the thread pool resource.
-
std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool> add_default_green_context_pool(int32_t dev_id, std::vector<uint32_t> sms_per_partition = {}, int32_t default_context_index = -1, uint32_t min_sm_size = 2)
Add default green context pool.
- Parameters
dev_id – The device id.
sms_per_partition – The number of SMs per partition.
default_context_index – The index of the default green context.
min_sm_size – The minimum number of SMs per partition.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the green context pool resource.
-
std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool> get_default_green_context_pool()
Get the default green context pool.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the default green context pool.
-
virtual std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_erased(const std::type_info &service_type, std::string_view id) const override
Get a fragment service by type information and identifier.
Implementation of the FragmentServiceProvider interface method for retrieving registered fragment services using runtime type information. This method provides type-erased access to services and is thread-safe.
- Parameters
service_type – The type information of the service to retrieve.
id – The identifier of the service. If empty, retrieves by type only.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the fragment service, or nullptr if not found.
Register an existing fragment service instance.
Registers an already created fragment service instance with the specified identifier. This allows the fragment service to be retrieved later using the service() method.
- Template Parameters
ServiceT – The type of the fragment service.
- Parameters
svc – The shared pointer to the fragment service instance to register.
id – The identifier for the fragment service registration. If empty, uses the fragment service type as identifier.
-
- Returns
true if the service was successfully registered, false otherwise.
-
virtual bool register_service_from(Fragment *fragment, std::string_view id)
Retrieve a registered fragment service or resource.
Retrieves a previously registered fragment service or resource by its type and optional identifier. Returns nullptr if no service/resource is found with the specified type and identifier.
Note that any changes to the service retrieval logic in this method should be synchronized with the implementation in
ComponentBase::service()method to maintain consistency.
- Template Parameters
ServiceT – The type of the service/resource to retrieve. Must inherit from either Resource or FragmentService. Defaults to DefaultFragmentService if not specified.
- Parameters
id – The identifier of the service/resource. If empty, retrieves by type only.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the service/resource, or nullptr if not found or if type casting fails.
-
inline std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_by_type_info(const std::type_info &service_type, std::string_view id = "") const
Retrieve a registered fragment service or resource for Python bindings.
This is a helper method for Python bindings to retrieve a service by its C++ type info.
- Parameters
service_type – The type info of the service/resource to retrieve.
id – The identifier of the service/resource. If empty, retrieves by type only.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the base service, or nullptr if not found.
-
inline const std::unordered_map<ServiceKey, std::shared_ptr<FragmentService>, ServiceKeyHash> &fragment_services_by_key() const
Get the fragment services by key.
- Returns
The fragment services by key.
-
virtual const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &start_op()
Get or create the start operator for this fragment.
This operator is nothing but the first operator that was added to the fragment. It has the name of
<|start|>and has a condition of
CountCondition(1). This Operator is used to start the execution of the fragment. Entry operators who want to start the execution of the fragment should connect to this operator.
If this method is not called, no start operator is created. Otherwise, the start operator is created if it does not exist, and the shared pointer to the start operator is returned.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the start operator.
Add an operator to the graph.
The information of the operator is stored in the Graph object. If the operator is already added, this method does nothing.
- Parameters
op – The operator to be added.
Add a flow between two operators.
An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.
If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
If there are multiple output ports in the upstream operator or multiple input ports in the downstream operator, it shows an error message.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
-
Add a flow between two operators.
An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.
If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
In
port_pairs, an empty port name (“”) can be used for specifying a port name if the operator has only one input/output port.
If a non-existent port name is specified in
port_pairs, it first checks if there is a parameter with the same name but with a type of
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>in the downstream operator. If there is such a parameter (e.g.,
receivers), it creates a new input port with a specific label (
<parameter name>:<index>. e.g.,
receivers:0), otherwise it shows an error message.
For example, if a parameter
receiverswant to have an arbitrary number of receivers,
class HolovizOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { ... private: Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> receivers_; ...
Instead of creating a fixed number of input ports (e.g.,
source_videoand
tensor) and assigning them to the parameter (
receivers):
void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { ... auto& in_source_video = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("source_video"); auto& in_tensor = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("tensor"); spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {&in_source_video, &in_tensor}); ...
You can skip the creation of input ports and assign them to the parameter (
receivers) as follows:
void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { ... spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {&in_source_video, &in_tensor}); ...
This makes the following code possible in the Application’s
compose()method:
add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter); add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}}); add_flow(source, format_converter); add_flow(format_converter, inference); add_flow(inference, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}});
Instead of:
add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter); add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "source_video"}}); add_flow(source, format_converter); add_flow(format_converter, inference); add_flow(inference, visualizer, {{"", "tensor"}});
By using the parameter (
receivers) with
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>type, the framework creates input ports (
receivers:0and
receivers:1) implicitly and connects them (and adds the references of the input ports to the
receiversvector).
Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using
spec.input()with
IOSpec::kAnySizeinstead of using
spec.param()with
Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;. It is now recommended to use this new
spec.input-based approach and the old “receivers” parameter approach should be considered deprecated.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
port_pairs – The port pairs. The first element of the pair is the port of the upstream operator and the second element is the port of the downstream operator.
-
Add a flow between two operators with a connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
connector_type – The connector type.
-
Add a flow between two operators with specified port pairs and a connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
port_pairs – The port pairs. The first element of the pair is the port of the upstream operator and the second element is the port of the downstream operator.
connector_type – The connector type.
-
Set a callback function to define dynamic flows for an operator at runtime.
This method allows operators to modify their connections with other operators during execution. The callback function is called after the operator executes and can add dynamic flows using the operator’s
add_dynamic_flow()methods.
- Parameters
op – The operator to set dynamic flows for
dynamic_flow_func – The callback function that defines the dynamic flows. Takes a shared pointer to the operator as input and returns void.
-
Create and compose a Subgraph.
Creates a Subgraph that directly populates this Fragment’s operator graph. The Subgraph is composed immediately and its operators are added with qualified names to the Fragment’s main graph.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_port, subgraph_interface_port}
-
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_op – The downstream operator
port_pairs – Port connections: {subgraph_interface_port, downstream_port}
-
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_interface_port, downstream_interface_port}
-
Connect Operator to Subgraph with connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
connector_type – The connector type
-
Connect Operator to Subgraph with port pairs and connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_port, subgraph_interface_port}
connector_type – The connector type
-
Connect Subgraph to Operator with connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_op – The downstream operator
connector_type – The connector type
-
Connect Subgraph to Operator with port pairs and connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_op – The downstream operator
port_pairs – Port connections: {subgraph_interface_port, downstream_port}
connector_type – The connector type
-
Connect Subgraph to Subgraph with connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
connector_type – The connector type
-
Connect Subgraph to Subgraph with port pairs and connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_interface_port, downstream_interface_port}
connector_type – The connector type
-
-
virtual void compose()
Compose a graph.
The graph is composed by adding operators and flows in this method.
-
virtual void run()
Initialize the graph and run the graph.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph.
-
virtual std::future<void> run_async()
Initialize the graph and run the graph asynchronously.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph asynchronously.
- Returns
The future object.
-
DataFlowTracker &track(uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip, uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard, int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold, bool is_limited_tracking = false)
Turn on data frame flow tracking.
A reference to a DataFlowTracker object is returned rather than a pointer so that the developers can use it as an object without unnecessary pointer dereferencing.
- Parameters
num_start_messages_to_skip – The number of messages to skip at the beginning.
num_last_messages_to_discard – The number of messages to discard at the end.
latency_threshold – The minimum end-to-end latency in milliseconds to account for in the end-to-end latency metric calculations.
is_limited_tracking – If true, the tracking is limited to root and leaf nodes, minimizing the timestamps by avoiding intermediate operators.
-
- Returns
A reference to the DataFlowTracker object in which results will be stored.
-
inline DataFlowTracker *data_flow_tracker()
Get the DataFlowTracker object for this fragment.
- Returns
The pointer to the DataFlowTracker object.
-
virtual void compose_graph()
Calls compose() if the graph is not composed yet.
-
FragmentPortMap port_info() const
Get an easily serializable summary of port information.
The FragmentPortMap class is used by distributed applications to send port information between application workers and the driver.
- Returns
An unordered_map of the fragment’s port information where the keys are operator names and the values are a 3-tuple. The first two elements of the tuple are the set of input and output port names, respectively. The third element of the tuple is the set of “receiver” parameters (those with type std::vector<IOSpec*>).
-
virtual bool is_metadata_enabled() const
Determine whether metadata is enabled by default for operators in this fragment.
Note that individual operators may still have been configured to override this default via Operator::enable_metadata.
- Returns
Boolean indicating whether metadata is enabled.
-
virtual void is_metadata_enabled(bool enabled)
Deprecated method for controlling whether metadata is enabled for the fragment.
Please use
enable_metadatainstead.
- Parameters
enabled – Boolean indicating whether metadata should be enabled.
-
virtual void enable_metadata(bool enable)
Enable or disable metadata for the fragment.
Controls whether metadata is enabled or disabled by default for operators within this fragment. If this method is not called, and this fragment is part of a distributed application, then the the parent application’s metadata policy will be used. Otherwise metadata is enabled by default. Individual operators can override this setting using the Operator::enable_metadata() method.
- Parameters
enable – Boolean indicating whether metadata should be enabled.
-
virtual MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const
Get the default metadata update policy used for operators within this fragment.
If a value was set for a specific operator via
Operator::metadata_policythat value will take precedence over this fragment default. If no policy was set for the fragment and this fragment is part of a distributed application, the default metadata policy of the application will be used.
- Returns
The default metadata update policy used by operators in this fragment.
-
virtual void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy)
Set the default metadata update policy to be used for operators within this fragment.
The metadata policy determines how metadata is merged across multiple receive calls:
MetadataPolicy::kUpdate: Update the existing value when a key already exists.
MetadataPolicy::kInplaceUpdate: Update the existing MetadataObject’s value in-place when a key already exists.
MetadataPolicy::kReject: Do not modify the existing value if a key already exists.
MetadataPolicy::kRaise: Raise an exception if a key already exists (default).
- Parameters
policy – The metadata update policy to be used by this operator.
-
-
virtual void stop_execution(const std::string &op_name = "")
Stop the execution of all operators in the fragment.
This method is used to stop the execution of all operators in the fragment by setting the internal async condition of each operator to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operators will not be scheduled for execution (the
compute()method will not be called), which may lead to application termination depending on the application’s design.
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operators’
stop()method. The
stop()method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- Parameters
op_name – The name of the operator to stop. If empty, all operators will be stopped.
Add a data logger to the fragment.
- Parameters
logger – The shared pointer to the data logger to add.
-
inline const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataLogger>> &data_loggers() const
Get the data loggers associated with this fragment.
- Returns
A const reference to the vector of data loggers.
-
inline bool is_gpu_resident() const
Check if the fragment has GPU-resident operators.
- Returns
True if the fragment has GPU-resident operators, false otherwise.
-
GPUResidentAccessor gpu_resident()
Get an accessor for GPU-resident specific functions.
This method returns a GPUResidentAccessor object that provides convenient access to GPU-resident specific functionality. It allows for a cleaner API pattern:
fragment->gpu_resident().timeout_ms(1000); fragment->gpu_resident().data_ready(); fragment->gpu_resident().result_ready(); fragment->gpu_resident().is_launched(); fragment->gpu_resident().tear_down();
- Throws
RuntimeError – if the fragment does not have GPU-resident operators.
- Returns
A GPUResidentAccessor object for accessing GPU-resident functions.
Protected Functions
Create and assign an Executor to the fragment.
-
void reset_backend_objects()
Cleanup helper that will be called by the executor prior to destroying any backend context.
-
void shutdown_data_loggers()
Shutdown data loggers to ensure async loggers complete before GXF context destruction.
-
virtual void reset_state()
Reset internal fragment state to allow for multiple run calls.
This method resets the necessary internal state to allow multiple consecutive calls to run() or run_async() without requiring manual cleanup.
-
void load_extensions_from_config()
Load the GXF extensions specified in the configuration.
-
inline std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool>> &thread_pools()
-
void setup_component_internals(ComponentBase *component)
Set up internal state for a component.
Configures the component’s internal references to this fragment and its service provider. This method is called internally when creating operators, resources, conditions, and other components to ensure they have proper access to fragment services.
- Parameters
component – Pointer to the ComponentBase instance to configure. Must not be nullptr.
Resolve Subgraph interface port to actual operator and port.
- Parameters
subgraph – The Subgraph to resolve the port in
interface_port – The interface port name
-
- Returns
Pair of (operator, actual_port_name) or (nullptr, “”) if not found
Get output port names from an operator.
Get input port names from an operator.
Get output interface port names from a subgraph.
Get input interface port names from a subgraph.
-
void try_auto_resolve_ports(const std::vector<std::string> &upstream_ports, const std::vector<std::string> &downstream_ports, const std::string &upstream_name, const std::string &downstream_name, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> &port_pairs)
Attempt auto-resolution of port pairs between two entities.
- Parameters
upstream_ports – Output ports from upstream entity
downstream_ports – Input ports from downstream entity
upstream_name – Name of upstream entity (for error messages)
downstream_name – Name of downstream entity (for error messages)
port_pairs – Output parameter: will contain the resolved port pair if successful
-
- Throws
std::runtime_error – if auto-resolution fails
Resolve and create flows for operator-to-subgraph connections.
Resolve and create flows for subgraph-to-operator connections.
Resolve and create flows for subgraph-to-subgraph connections.
Validate prerequisites for establishing a control flow connection.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator
downstream_op – The downstream operator
connector_type – The connector type (cannot be kAsyncBuffer for control flow)
-
- Returns
true if validation passes, false otherwise (error message will be logged)
Create and register a control flow connection between two operators.
This helper creates the port map, sets self_shared on both operators, adds the flow to the graph, and registers it with the executor.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator
downstream_op – The downstream operator
-
Protected Attributes
-
std::string name_
The name of the fragment.
-
Application *app_ = nullptr
The application that this fragment belongs to.
-
std::shared_ptr<Config> config_
The configuration of the fragment.
-
std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor_
The executor for the fragment.
-
std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph_
The graph of the fragment.
-
mutable std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler_
Lazily initialized scheduler (mutable for const access).
-
std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context_
The network_context used by the executor.
-
std::shared_ptr<DataFlowTracker> data_flow_tracker_
The DataFlowTracker for the fragment.
-
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool>> thread_pools_
Any thread pools used by the fragment.
-
bool is_composed_ = false
Whether the graph is composed or not.
-
bool is_run_called_ = false
Whether run() or run_async() has been called.
-
std::optional<bool> is_metadata_enabled_ = std::nullopt
Whether metadata is enabled or not. If nullopt, value from Application() is used if it has been set. Otherwise defaults to true.
-
std::optional<MetadataPolicy> metadata_policy_ = std::nullopt
-
std::shared_ptr<Operator> start_op_
The start operator of the fragment (optional).
-
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataLogger>> data_loggers_
Data loggers (optional)
-
mutable std::shared_mutex fragment_service_registry_mutex_
Mutex for thread-safe service registry access.
-
std::unordered_map<ServiceKey, std::shared_ptr<FragmentService>, ServiceKeyHash> fragment_services_by_key_
service registry map
-
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> fragment_resource_services_by_name_
service resource registry map
-
std::unordered_map<std::shared_ptr<Resource>, ServiceKey> fragment_resource_to_service_key_map_
service resource registry map
-
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool>> green_context_pools_
-
std::unordered_set<std::string> subgraph_instance_names_
Friends
- friend class Application
- friend class AppDriver
- friend class gxf::GXFExecutor
- friend class holoscan::ComponentBase
- friend class GPUResidentAccessor
-
class GPUResidentAccessor
Accessor class for GPU-resident specific functions of a Fragment.
This class provides a convenient interface for accessing GPU-resident specific functionality of a Fragment. It acts as a mediator to expose GPU-resident operations through a cleaner API pattern:
fragment->gpu_resident().function().
This is a lightweight accessor class that maintains a reference to the parent Fragment.
Public Functions
-
inline explicit GPUResidentAccessor(Fragment *fragment)
Construct a new GPUResidentAccessor object.
- Parameters
fragment – Pointer to the parent Fragment
-
void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms)
Set the timeout for GPU-resident execution.
GPU-resident execution occurs asynchronously. This sets the timeout so that execution is stopped after it exceeds the specified duration.
- Parameters
timeout_ms – The timeout in milliseconds.
-
void tear_down()
Send a tear down signal to the GPU-resident CUDA graph.
The timeout has to be set to zero for this to work for now.
-
bool result_ready()
Check if the result of a single iteration of the GPU-resident CUDA graph is ready.
- Returns
true if the result is ready, false otherwise.
-
void data_ready()
Inform the GPU-resident CUDA graph that the data is ready for the main workload.
-
bool is_launched()
Check if the GPU-resident CUDA graph has been launched.
- Returns
true if the CUDA graph has been launched, false otherwise.
- inline explicit GPUResidentAccessor(Fragment *fragment)
- Fragment() = default