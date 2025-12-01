class ComponentInfo

A class that encapsulates the information about a GXF component.

This class provides methods to access various properties of a GXF component, such as its receiver and transmitter TIDs, parameter keys, parameter infos, etc.

Public Functions

ComponentInfo ( gxf_context_t context , gxf_tid_t tid )

Construct a new component info object. Parameters context – The GXF context.

tid – The TID of the component.

~ComponentInfo ( )

Destroy the component info object.

gxf_tid_t receiver_tid ( ) const

Get the receiver TID of the component. Returns The receiver TID.

gxf_tid_t transmitter_tid ( ) const

Get the transmitter TID of the component. Returns The transmitter TID.

const gxf_component_info_t & component_info ( ) const

Get the component info. Returns The component info.

const std :: vector < const char * > & parameter_keys ( ) const

Get the parameter keys of the component. Returns The parameter keys.

const std :: vector < gxf_parameter_info_t > & parameter_infos ( ) const

Get the parameter infos of the component. Returns The parameter infos.

const std :: unordered_map < std :: string , gxf_parameter_info_t > & parameter_info_map ( ) const

Get the parameter info map of the component. Returns The parameter info map.

const std :: vector < const char * > & receiver_parameters ( ) const

Get the receiver parameters of the component. Returns The receiver parameters.

const std :: vector < const char * > & transmitter_parameters ( ) const

Get the transmitter parameters of the component. Returns The transmitter parameters.

const std :: vector < const char * > & normal_parameters ( ) const

Get the normal parameters of the component. Returns The normal parameters.

Public Static Functions

static ArgType get_arg_type ( const gxf_parameter_info_t & param_info )

Get the arg type object. Returns the Holoscan argument type for the given GXF parameter info. Parameters param_info – The GXF parameter info. Returns The argument type of the parameter.

Public Static Attributes