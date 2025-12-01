Class HoloscanLogger
Defined in File holoscan_logger.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::logger::SpdlogLogger(Class SpdlogLogger)
-
class HoloscanLogger : public nvidia::logger::SpdlogLogger
HoloscanLogger is a singleton class that provides a logger for Holoscan.
This class extends the SpdlogLogger class from the common/logger/spdlog_logger.hpp file. It provides a static instance of itself that can be accessed using the instance() method.Note
This class is a singleton and cannot be copied or assigned.
Public Functions
-
HoloscanLogger(const HoloscanLogger&) = delete
-
HoloscanLogger &operator=(const HoloscanLogger&) = delete
Public Static Functions
-
static HoloscanLogger &instance()
Get the singleton instance of the HoloscanLogger.
- Returns
The singleton instance of the HoloscanLogger.
- HoloscanLogger(const HoloscanLogger&) = delete
Previous Class HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter
Next Class HoloscanUcxReceiver