Class DataProcessor
Defined in File data_processor.hpp
-
class DataProcessor
Data Processor class that processes operations. Currently supports CPU based operations.
Public Functions
-
inline DataProcessor()
Default Constructor.
-
~DataProcessor()
Default Destructor.
-
InferStatus initialize(const MultiMappings &process_operations, const Mappings &custom_kernels, bool use_cuda_graphs, const std::string config_path)
Checks the validity of supported operations.
- Parameters
process_operations – Map where tensor name is the key, and operations to perform on the tensor as vector of strings. Each value in the vector of strings is the supported operation.
custom_kernels – Map of custom kernel identifier, mapped to related value as a string
use_cuda_graphs – Flag to enable CUDA Graphs for custom kernel processing
config_path – Path to the processing configuration settings
-
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
-
InferStatus process_operation(const std::string &operation, const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const void *in_data, std::vector<int64_t> &processed_dims, DataMap &processed_data_map, const std::vector<std::string> &output_tensors, const std::vector<std::string> &custom_strings, bool process_with_cuda, cudaStream_t cuda_stream)
Executes an operation via function callback.
- Parameters
operation – Operation to perform. Refer to user docs for a list of supported operations
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
processed_dims – Dimension of the output tensor, is populated during the processing
processed_data_map – Output data map, that will be populated
output_tensors – Tensor names to be populated in the out_data_map
custom_strings – Strings to display for custom print operations
process_with_cuda – Flag defining if processing should be done with CUDA
cuda_stream – CUDA stream to use when procseeing is done with CUDA
-
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
-
InferStatus process_transform(const std::string &transform, const std::string &key, const std::map<std::string, void*> &indata, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &indim, DataMap &processed_data, DimType &processed_dims)
Executes a transform via function callback. (Currently CPU based)
- Parameters
transform – Data transform operation to perform.
key – String identifier for the transform
indata – Map with key as tensor name and value as data buffer
indim – Map with key as tensor name and value as dimension of the input tensor
processed_data – Output data map, that will be populated
processed_dims – Dimension of the output tensor, is populated during the processing
-
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
-
InferStatus compute_max_per_channel_scaled(const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const void *in_data, std::vector<int64_t> &out_dims, DataMap &out_data_map, const std::vector<std::string> &output_tensors, bool process_with_cuda, cudaStream_t cuda_stream)
Computes max per channel in input data and scales it to [0, 1]. (supports both GPU and CPU data)
- Parameters
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
out_dims – Dimension of the output tensor
out_data_map – Output data buffer map
output_tensors – Output tensor names, used to populate out_data_map
process_with_cuda – Flag defining if processing should be done with CUDA
cuda_stream – CUDA stream to use when procseeing is done with CUDA
-
-
InferStatus scale_intensity_cpu(const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const void *in_data, std::vector<int64_t> &out_dims, DataMap &out_data_map, const std::vector<std::string> &output_tensors)
Scales intensity using min-max values and histogram. (CPU based)
- Parameters
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
out_dims – Dimension of the output tensor
out_data_map – Output data buffer map
output_tensors – Output tensor names, used to populate out_data_map
-
-
InferStatus print_results(const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const void *in_data)
Print data in the input buffer in float32. Ideally to be used by classification models.
- Parameters
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
-
-
InferStatus print_results_int32(const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const void *in_data)
Print data in the input buffer in int32 form. Ideally to be used by classification models.
- Parameters
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
-
-
InferStatus print_custom_binary_classification(const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const void *in_data, const std::vector<std::string> &custom_strings)
Print custom text for binary classification results in the input buffer.
- Parameters
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
custom_strings – Strings to display for custom print operations
-
-
InferStatus export_binary_classification_to_csv(const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const void *in_data, const std::vector<std::string> &custom_strings)
Export binary classification results in the input buffer to CSV file using Data Exporter API.
- Parameters
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
custom_strings – The comma separated list of strings containing information for the output CSV file. It should include application name as a first string required for the Data Exporter API and column names.
-
-
InferStatus launchCustomKernel(const std::vector<std::string> &ids, const std::vector<int> &dimensions, const void *input, std::vector<int64_t> &processed_dims, DataMap &processed_data_map, const std::vector<std::string> &output_tensors, bool process_with_cuda, cudaStream_t cuda_stream)
Launches custom kernel at runtime.
- Parameters
ids – Unique custom kernel ids
dimensions – Dimensions of input buffer
input – Input data buffer
processed_dims – Dimension of the output tensor, is populated during the processing
processed_data_map – Output data map, that will be populated
output_tensors – Output tensor names, used to populate out_data_map
process_with_cuda – Flag defining if processing should be done with CUDA
cuda_stream – CUDA stream to use when procseeing is done with CUDA
-
-
InferStatus prepareCustomKernel()
Initialization and preparation of all custom cuda kernels.
