Class HostBuffer
Defined in File holoinfer_buffer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::Buffer(Class Buffer)
class HostBuffer : public holoscan::inference::Buffer
virtual void *data() override
Buffer class virtual members implemented by this class
virtual size_t size() const override
Get the size of the allocated buffer in elements.
- Returns
size in elements
virtual size_t get_bytes() const override
Get the bytes allocated.
- Returns
allocated bytes
virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override
Resize the underlying buffer, this is a no-op if the buffer is already large enough.
- Parameters
number_of_elements – Number of elements to be resized with
Public Functions
inline explicit HostBuffer(holoinfer_datatype data_type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32)
Constructor.
- Parameters
data_type – data type of the buffer
void set_type(holoinfer_datatype in_type)
Set the data type and resize the buffer.
- Parameters
in_type – input data type
- virtual void *data() override
