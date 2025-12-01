Class OnnxInfer

Does the Core inference using Onnxruntime. Input and output buffer are supported on Host. Inference is supported on host and device. The provided CUDA data event is used to prepare the input data any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this event. If the inference is using CUDA it should record a CUDA event and pass it back in cuda_event_inference .

Parameters input_data – Input DataBuffer

output_buffer – Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results

cuda_event_data – CUDA event to synchronize input data preparation

cuda_event_inference – Pointer to CUDA event for inference synchronization Returns InferStatus