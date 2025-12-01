class InputContext

Receive a message from the input port with the given name.

If the operator has a single input port, the name of the input port can be omitted.

If the input port with the given name and type ( DataT ) is available, it will return the data from the input port. Otherwise, it will return an object of the holoscan::unexpected class which will contain the error message. The error message can be access by calling the what() method of the holoscan::unexpected object.

It throws an invalid argument exception if the operator attempts to receive non-vector data ( op_input.receive<T>() ) from an input port with a queue size of IOSpec::kAnySize .

Example:

Copy Copied! class PingRxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, [[maybe_unused]] OutputContext& op_output, [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) override { auto value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in"); if (value.has_value()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Message received (value: {})", value->data()); } } };