Class MemoryAvailableCondition
Defined in File memory_available.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
-
class MemoryAvailableCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Condition that permits execution only when a specified allocator has sufficient memory available.
The memory is typically provided via the
min_bytesparameter, but for allocators that use memory blocks it is possible to specify the memory via
min_blocksinstead if desired.
==Parameters==
allocator (holoscan::Allocator): The allocator whose memory availability should be checked.
min_bytes (uint64_t, optional): The minimum number of bytes that must be available in order for the associated operator to execute. Exclusive with min_blocks (only one can be set).
min_blocks (uint64_t, optional): The minimum number of blocks that must be available in order for the associated operator to execute. Can only be used with allocators such as
BlockMemoryPoolthat use memory blocks. Exclusive with min_bytes (only one can be set).
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit MemoryAvailableCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
MemoryAvailableCondition() = default
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
inline std::shared_ptr<Allocator> allocator()
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
-
nvidia::gxf::MemoryAvailableSchedulingTerm *get() const
-