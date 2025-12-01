Class BayerDemosaicOp

Operator class to demosaic the input video stream.

==Named Inputs==

receiver : nvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be an 8-bit unsigned grayscale video ( nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat::GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY ). If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a device tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name . The tensor must have either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer format. The tensor or video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed).



==Named Outputs==

transmitter : nvidia::gxf::Tensor The output video frame after demosaicing. This will be a 3-channel RGB image if alpha_value is true, otherwise it will be a 4-channel RGBA image. The data type will be either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer (matching the bit depth of the input). The name of the tensor that is output is controlled by out_tensor_name . The output will be in device memory.



==Parameters==

pool : Memory pool allocator (holoscan::Allocator) used by the operator.

cuda_stream_pool : holoscan::CudaStreamPool instance ( std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool> ) to allocate CUDA streams. Optional (default: nullptr ).

in_tensor_name : The name of the input tensor. Optional (default: "" ).

out_tensor_name : The name of the output tensor. Optional (default: "" ).

interpolation_mode : The interpolation model to be used for demosaicing. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiInterpolationMode NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED ( 0 ): Undefined filtering interpolation mode. NPPI_INTER_NN ( 1 ): Nearest neighbor filtering. NPPI_INTER_LINEAR ( 2 ): Linear interpolation. NPPI_INTER_CUBIC ( 4 ): Cubic interpolation. NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_BSPLINE ( 5 ): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1, C=0) NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_CATMULLROM ( 6 ): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=0, C=1/2) NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_B05C03 ( 7 ): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1/2, C=3/10) NPPI_INTER_SUPER ( 8 ): Super sampling. NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS ( 16 ): Lanczos filtering. NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS3_ADVANCED ( 17 ): Generic Lanczos filtering with order 3. NPPI_SMOOTH_EDGE ( 0x8000000 ): Smooth edge filtering. Optional (default: 0 ).

bayer_grid_pos : The Bayer grid position. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiBayerGridPosition NPPI_BAYER_BGGR ( 0 ): Default registration position BGGR. NPPI_BAYER_RGGB ( 1 ): Registration position RGGB. NPPI_BAYER_GBRG ( 2 ): Registration position GBRG. NPPI_BAYER_GRBG ( 3 ): Registration position GRBG. Optional (default: 2 ).

generate_alpha : Generate alpha channel. Optional (default: false ).

alpha_value: Alpha value to be generated if generate_alpha is set to true . Optional (default: 255 ).

==Device Memory Requirements==

When using this operator with a BlockMemoryPool , the minimum block_size is (rows * columns * output_channels * element_size_bytes) where output_channels is 4 when generate_alpha is true and 3 otherwise. If the input tensor or video buffer is already on the device, only a single memory block is needed. However, if the input is on the host, a second memory block will also be needed in order to make an internal copy of the input to the device. The memory buffer must be on device ( storage_type = 1).

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (BayerDemosaicOp) BayerDemosaicOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the operator. This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

virtual void compute ( InputContext & op_input , OutputContext & op_output , ExecutionContext & context ) override

Implement the compute method. This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped. Parameters op_input – The input context of the operator.

op_output – The output context of the operator.

context – The execution context of the operator.