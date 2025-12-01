NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Class ForwardOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class ForwardOp : public holoscan::Operator

Forwarding operator.

Due to the nature of the GXF UCX extension, a GXF entity cannot have multiple UCX Receivers. This means that an operator cannot have multiple input ports that receive data using UCX.

To solve this problem, based on the virtual operator concept of the Holoscan framework, this class is used to add an operator called “forwarding operator” to the fragment. For each VirtualReceiverOp, a ForwardOp is added to the fragment graph.

The ForwardOp receives data (from the ‘in’ input port) and forwards it to the next operator (through the ‘out’ output port).

==Named Inputs==

==Named Outputs==

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (ForwardOp) ForwardOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

