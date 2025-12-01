Class PingRxOp

Simple receiver operator.

This is an example of a native operator with one input port. On each tick, it receives an integer from the “in” port.

==Named Inputs==

in : any A received value.



Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PingRxOp) PingRxOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.