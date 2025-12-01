NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0  Class PingTensorRxOp

Class PingTensorRxOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class PingTensorRxOp : public holoscan::Operator

Simple tensor receive operator.

This is an example of a native operator with one input port.

This operator is intended for use in test cases and example applications.

On each tick, it receives a TensorMap and loops over each tensor in the map. For each, it will print the tensor’s name and shape.

==Named Inputs==

  • in : nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)

    • One or more received tensors (i.e. a TensorMap).

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PingTensorRxOp) PingTensorRxOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

Previous Class PingRxOp
Next Class PingTensorTxOp
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 1, 2025
content here