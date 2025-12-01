Class VideoStreamRecorderOp
Defined in File video_stream_recorder.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
-
class VideoStreamRecorderOp : public holoscan::Operator
Operator class to record a video stream to a file.
==Named Inputs==
input :
nvidia::gxf::Tensor
A message containing a video frame to serialize to disk. The input tensor can be on either the CPU or GPU. This data location will be recorded as part of the metadata serialized to disk and if the data is later read back in via
VideoStreamReplayerOp, the tensor output of that operator will be on the same device (CPU or GPU).
-
==Parameters==
directory: Directory path for storing files.
basename: User specified file name without extension.
flush_on_tick: Flushes output buffer on every tick when
true. Optional (default:
false).
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (VideoStreamRecorderOp) VideoStreamRecorderOp()=default
-
~VideoStreamRecorderOp() override
-
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
-
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
-
-
virtual void stop() override
Implement the shutdown logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.
-