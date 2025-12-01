Class VirtualTransmitterOp
Defined in File virtual_operator.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ops::VirtualOperator(Class VirtualOperator)
class VirtualTransmitterOp : public holoscan::ops::VirtualOperator
Virtual Transmitter operator.
This operator represents a transmitter that is connected to a receiver in another fragment. Although this operator has an input port, the input port (and its name) of this operator represents the output port (and its name) of an operator that is connected to this operator in the same fragment.
Public Functions
template<typename StringT, typename ArgListT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT> && std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgListT>>>>
inline explicit VirtualTransmitterOp(StringT &&output_port_name, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type, ArgListT &&arg_list)
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
- template<typename StringT, typename ArgListT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT> && std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgListT>>>>
