Class PresentDoneCondition
Defined in File present_done.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Condition(Class Condition)
class PresentDoneCondition : public holoscan::Condition
Public Functions
PresentDoneCondition() = delete
~PresentDoneCondition()
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
virtual void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType *type, int64_t *target_timestamp) const override
Check the condition status before allowing execution.
If the condition is waiting for a time event ‘target_timestamp’ will contain the target timestamp.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
status_type – The status of the condition
target_timestamp – The target timestamp (used if the term is waiting for a time event).
virtual void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override
Called each time after the entity of this term was executed.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
