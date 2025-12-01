Class Resource

Base class for all resources.

Resources such as system memory or a GPU memory pool that an Operator needs to perform its job. Resources are allocated during the initialization phase of the application. This matches the semantics of GXF’s Memory Allocator or any other components derived from the Component class in GXF.

Subclassed by holoscan::Clock, holoscan::DataLoggerResource, holoscan::Endpoint, holoscan::PoseTreeManager, holoscan::data_loggers::SimpleTextSerializer, holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Public Types

enum class ResourceType

Resource type used for the initialization of the resource. Values: enumerator kNative

Native resource. enumerator kGXF

GXF resource.

Public Functions

Resource ( ) = default



Resource ( Resource & & ) = default



template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit Resource ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )

Construct a new Resource object. Parameters arg – The first argument to be passed to the resource.

args – The remaining arguments to be passed to the resource.

~Resource ( ) override = default



inline ResourceType resource_type ( ) const

Get the resource type. Returns The resource type.

inline Resource & name ( const std :: string & name ) &

Set the name of the resource. Parameters name – The name of the resource. Returns The reference to the resource.

inline Resource & & name ( const std :: string & name ) &&

Set the name of the resource. Parameters name – The name of the resource. Returns The reference to the resource.

inline Resource & fragment ( Fragment * fragment )

Set the fragment of the resource. Parameters fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the resource. Returns The reference to the resource.

inline Resource & spec ( const std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > & spec )

Set the component specification to the resource. Parameters spec – The component specification. Returns The reference to the resource.

inline ComponentSpec * spec ( )

Get the component specification of the resource. Returns The pointer to the component specification.

inline std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > spec_shared ( )

Get the shared pointer to the component spec. Returns The shared pointer to the component spec.

inline virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec )

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the component. This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

virtual YAML :: Node to_yaml_node ( ) const override

Get a YAML representation of the resource. Returns YAML node including spec of the resource in addition to the base component properties.

virtual void set_parameters ( )

Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF components)

Protected Functions

Update parameters based on the specified arguments.

Update parameters based on the specified arguments.

Protected Attributes

ResourceType resource_type_ = ResourceType :: kNative

The type of the resource.